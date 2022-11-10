ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Tigard lecturer taught from experience

By Ray Pitz
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27knOZ_0j5aKPvx00 Bob Tomasovic trained inspector generals as he worked toward a resolution to the crisis in Bosnia.

Bob Tomasovic had a front-row seat to the wars that broke out during the 1990s and 2000s.

Tomasovic, a Tigard resident, served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 2001, with 24 years of active duty, and later worked for the Department of Defense as a civilian. He spent time in three extremely dangerous parts of the world before his service to his country was over.

"I spent (a total of) three years in combat zones — 14 (months) in Bosnia and the other 16 (months) were between Iraq and Afghanistan," said Tomasovic.

He deployed to war-torn Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995, where he was part of the stabilization forces for NATO, working under Gen. Montgomery Meigs, who later became commander-in-chief of the U.S. Army's European operations.

"I was there as we were helping to organize what was called the Entity Armed Forces at the time, which consisted of the Serbian Bosniak (i.e. the Muslim forces) and then the Croatian forces," he said. "I specifically deployed and established the Office of the Inspector General with a colonel and major from each of the three armies established under the Dayton Peace Agreement, which left the country with three armies under two commands — the Bosniak and Bosnian Croat armies within the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, facing their recent adversaries, the Army of the Republika Srpska."

Tomasovic said the U.S. Army had a two-week course to train an inspector general, and he created a similar course there, training entity officers to be inspector generals. He later taught and served as a mentor to them and supervised their conduct.

He found the experience fascinating.

"If the case involved a general officer, then in order to protect their integrity, I would lead the investigation, reporting the findings to Gen. Meigs for his consideration," Tomasovic said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j5aKPvx00

The Bosnian War left an estimated 101,000 people dead — the majority of them Bosniaks in the first genocide in Europe since World War II.

"My last name, Tomasovic, is actually Croatian — or Bosnian or Bosniak. It depends on what religion your brother decided to become. So there's Tomasovics all over that country," Tomasovic said. "And part of that war was brothers, because of marriage or because of family or because of other issues, (they) had become one of those religions and therefore they were separated, in conflict with each other."

Tomasovic said he loves Bosnia — he's returned three times in peacetime — and especially enjoys the beauty of the Adriatic Sea coast.

When he returned from Bosnia, he focused on fostering professionalism among the ranks and how the Army could do better over there.

After retiring with the rank of colonel from the Army, Tomasovic stayed active in military affairs as a civilian employee of the U.S. Department of Defense.

He was given a duty assignment for the Oregon National Guard before being sent to the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, to prepare National Guard units who might be deployed to Bosnia, and, later, to Iraq and then Afghanistan.

Tomasovic accepted a senior lecturer position, where his goal was "getting the right people in the room," as he put it, until he finally retired for good in 2021.

The program he created was called Leader Development and Education for Sustained Peace. It continues today, providing educational program support to the National Guard as part of the State Partnership Program.

"Principally, the programs focused on the political, cultural and economic structure of the region/country," Tomasovic said.

A Tigard resident since 1984, Tomasovic has been married to his wife, Denise, for 51 years.

During a retirement commemoration for Tomasovic, one participant said that during his career, Tomasovic made "remarkable accomplishments that made the world a better place." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HyVOY_0j5aKPvx00

Editor's note: This story appears in 2022 Salute to Veterans , a special publication in print and online by Pamplin Media Group to celebrate the stories of veterans.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Times

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Marines gave Sherwood man an education

George Carrillo went from banking to social services, with a stop on the Oregon political stage this spring.In May, former Marine George Carrillo made Oregon political history as one of the top four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. "I was the first person of color to actually reach the live debate stage as a gubernatorial candidate" this year, he recalls. "And I have no political background of any sort." Carrillo, 43, said he ran because he believes Oregon can and should do more to support its veterans. He brings an inside view to his assessment, as he...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Sherwood plans Veterans Day event for Sunday

Guest speaker is Angelica Pilato, retired Air Force veteran and author of the Vietnam memoir 'Angel's Truck Stop.'The city of Sherwood will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Sherwood Center for the Arts. Angelica Pilato is the inspirational guest speaker for the event, which begins at 2 p.m. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Pilato is the author of "Angel's Truck Stop," a memoir that follows the challenges of trying to fit into a man's world during the Vietnam War. Pilato was the first woman Air Force officer assigned to manage an officers' club and served more than five years on active duty in the United States, Europe and Thailand. Also, during the event, patriotic musical performances are planned by Sherwood High School's Mixolydians. Light refreshments will be provided by Sprinkles of Joy and Symposium Coffee. The Sherwood Center for the Arts is at 22689 S.W. Pine St. The event is free and open to the public. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
hh-today.com

Infringing a right: What happens next?

Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Times

Kotek sets priorities even as Drazan declines to concede race

Oregon's next governor says it's time to start work; Kotek lead grows even as Republican says she awaits totals.Democrat Tina Kotek this week specified her top three priorities as Oregon's next governor even as Republican rival Christine Drazan declined to concede the race. Kotek spoke Thursday, Nov. 10, to news reporters and campaign supporters at a gathering at Salmon Street Springs in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. It was her first public appearance since Tuesday night, when the election was still too close to call. She added a little bit to her statement from the previous night, when she...
OREGON STATE
City Observatory

Highway officials misrepresent Coast Guard permit requirements

IBR: Misleading Statements about the Coast Guard Approval Process. And they’ve made it clear that they plan to execute the same blackmail strategy as they did a decade ago with the Columbia River Crossing (CRC), by only advancing one alternative with a 116 foot fixed span. IBR officials have also falsely implied that the Federal Aviation Administration also regulates bridge heights (it doesn’t; it can only require warning lights on tall structures). They’ve also mis-represented US Coast Guard approval standards, implying that the Coast Guard’s permitting decision will somehow be required to balance the needs of highway users with those of river users (that’s wrong: the Rivers and Harbors Act gives priority to water navigation). They’ve also implied that the Coast Guard can be placated if the IBR project pays off existing river users (the Coast Guard’s navigation determination is based on preserving navigation for future uses).
OREGON STATE
multco.us

Upcoming Veterans Day closures

Please note that many Multnomah County services offered over email, phone, and in-person will be unavailable on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day, including:. Multnomah County Health Department and Health Center clinics and telemedicine services. Multnomah County Division of Recording, Assessment, and Taxation email, live chat, and phone...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tualatin veterans back in force for annual breakfast

The Juanita Pohl Center was filled with veterans and their guests for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.Tualatin's Juanita Pohl Center was packed with veterans Friday, Nov. 4, as the annual Veterans Recognition Breakfast was held in person for the first time since 2019. The breakfast is a longtime tradition in Tualatin, drawing guests and speakers from neighboring communities at times as well. On Friday morning, the large room at the center of the Pohl Center — Tualatin's "active aging" center — was a gathering of veterans from a variety of wars, some donning their respective military uniforms, and...
TUALATIN, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Singh slightly ahead in tight race for Tigard City Council

Jai Raj Singh was 17 votes ahead of Tom Anderson, according to new election figures posted ThursdayThe gap to determine who will be the second candidate to serve a full term on the Tigard City Council narrowed slightly on Thursday. New figures from the Washington County Elections Division reported that Jai Raj Singh has moved ahead against Tom Anderson by 17 votes (23.48% to 23.42%). That contrasts to Tuesday night's initial election results where Anderson was ahead by 167 votes. Those slim leads are expected to trigger a recount, Tigard officials have been told. Jai Raj Singh...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Midterm Elections: Latest updates in the biggest races

A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. The holiday season is approaching and that means a favorite annual event is set to return: the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive!
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Ben Bowman ready to hit ground running

The newly elected Oregon House representative believes he'll be the youngest openly gay legislator in the state.When Ben Bowman was elected to the school board for the Tigard-Tualatin School District in 2019, not only was he the youngest to ever achieve that position at age 27, but he was also the first openly gay member of the board. Fast forward ahead three years and Bowman, who was elected handily to represent Oregon House District 25 on Tuesday, said he now believes he has the rare distinction of being the youngest LGBTQ legislator in Oregon history. He will be 30 by...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Police stop Nov. 8 'anarchist' protest near Gonzalez HQ

One charged after an election night 'black bloc' gathering near the City Council challenger's office was broken up by police.Portland police broke up a direct-action "anarchist" protest within blocks of City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez's campaign headquarters on the Nov. 8 election night. The previously unreported incident was disclosed in a Nov. 10 press release from Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announcing the arraignment of Jarrid Bailey Huber. Gonzalez, a moderate attorney and businessman, defeated incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a longtime police critic. An anonymous flyer posted on social media had previously called for a gathering near the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
682
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy