Sunak hopes to ‘deepen UK-Irish ties’ after Micheál Martin meeting
Rishi Sunak has said he wants to deepen ties between the UK and Ireland after a “very positive” first face-to-face meeting with the taoiseach, Micheál Martin, before the British-Irish Council summit in Blackpool. He said he was pleased with progress on the Northern Ireland protocol dispute and...
‘No way I’d take on Corbyn’: Labour safe seat turns toxic over MP’s whip removal
It is hard to find a more Labour-dominated part of the country than the London seat of Islington North. Yet should you ask Labour members which candidate they will be backing at the next election, there is nervousness, hesitation and hushed tones. Jeremy Corbyn, the local MP in the seat...
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC's Katty Kay challenges Kari Lake on election claims
Kari Lake, the candidate for Arizona governor, says Donald Trump shouldn't have to run again because his election was stolen. Ms Lake, who is still locked in a close race, spoke to the BBC's Katty Kay during her campaign. You can watch the hour-long documentary, "Trump - The Comeback", on...
Autumn Statement: BBC experts on six ways the plan could affect you
It is a big week for the UK's finances as we find out how the government plans to try and get the economy growing as the cost of living soars. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement on government tax and spending plans will affect your take-home pay and household budget. BBC...
The British right’s hostility to climate action is deeply entrenched – and politically unwise
On 8 November 1989, Margaret Thatcher gave a 4,000-word address to the United Nations general assembly in New York. It was an eloquent, urgent speech, book-ended with references to Charles Darwin and John Milton’s Paradise Lost, and full of portents of looming climate disaster that we now know all too well: the melting of polar ice, the shrinking of the Amazon rainforest, and the prospect of more frequent hurricanes, floods and water shortages.
Ben Wallace steps back from Liz Truss’s 3% defence spending target
The defence secretary has walked away from a Liz Truss commitment to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030 – just a few weeks after speculation he might resign from the government if the target was not met. When asked if he still supported the pledge, Ben Wallace,...
Swindon council apologises for error-strewn Covid key worker tribute
Wiltshire council criticised for unveiling plaque littered with mistakes
Raw deal: discontent is rising as water companies pump sewage into UK waters
With the summer coming to an end, Caitlin Edwards hoped to maximise time with her mother, Jayne Etherington, before returning to university. Feeling lucky to live near some of the most spectacular beaches in Pembrokeshire, the pair decided to brave a dip in the sea together every day – no matter the weather. But when the 22-year-old fastened her goggles one August morning, she had no idea that a short swim on her beloved Welsh coastline would be the beginning of a month-long ordeal that would see her hospitalised with a life-threatening infection. Five days after experiencing severe stomach cramps and diarrhoea, Edwards checked into A&E, where she was told E coli had led to haemolytic uraemic syndrome, a rare condition damaging her kidneys. After a succession of blood transfusions and dialysis, she was able to leave hospital three weeks later, but she was left wondering: “How can this happen to a healthy 22-year-old?”
Man ends 20-year Llandegley airport sign joke that cost £25k
A man who spent £25,000 on a fake airport sign in mid Wales is bringing the joke to an end after 20 years. For the past two decades, a billboard for Llandegley International has been a landmark in the Powys village. It looks like an ordinary road sign, but...
Turf sales: Ban in Republic of Ireland renews peatlands debate
A ban on turf sales in the Republic of Ireland has raised questions about its future in Northern Ireland. In October the government in Dublin introduced a ban on the sale of turf used as fuel. Friends of the Earth warned this could result in more illegal cutting north of...
Scottish Ambulance Service staff set date for industrial action
Scottish ambulance staff are set to take industrial action on November 25 over a pay dispute. Around 1,500 Unite members – including paramedics, advanced practitioners, planners and administrative workers – will take part. The union says it is also considering co-ordinated strike action with other NHS staff unless...
Scottish Ambulance Service workers confirm winter strike dates
Scottish Ambulance Service workers will stage a 26-hour strike later this month over pay. GMB Scotland confirmed its members will take action from 06:00 on 28 November to 07:59 the following day. The union said urgent meetings were being sought with management to ensure appropriate staffing levels for critical care.
Morley: Veteran shot by sniper to join march at Cenotaph
A veteran who lost his sight when he was shot during a rescue mission will march to the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday. Simon Brown from Morley, West Yorkshire, was serving as a corporal in Iraq when he was shot in the face by a sniper. Mr Brown, 43, said...
Teachers in Scotland to go on strike this month
Teachers in Scotland will stage a 24-hour walkout on 24 November after voting overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay. Members of the EIS union rejected a 5% pay offer, saying they wanted 10%. EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said they had become "increasingly angry over their treatment" by...
Britain's King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service for first time as monarch
King Charles III is leading Britain's annual Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as monarch.
UK marks Armistice Day as Cleverly condemns Russia over Ukraine war
Poignant services have been held across the UK to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the first world war, and a two-minute silence was observed to remember those who have died in military conflicts. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day...
Hull: Stagecoach bus strikes called off after pay deal agreed
Strikes affecting Stagecoach buses in Hull have been called off after a new pay deal was reached. More than 250 staff, including bus drivers, cleaners and engineers, have been striking since 7 October in a dispute over pay. The Unite union said it had secured a 20% pay rise in...
Ukraine war: Celebration in Kherson - but war 'far from over'
Ukrainian officials have warned "the war is not over" after Russia's withdrawal from Kherson, even as celebrations continue over the weekend. Cheering crowds welcomed Ukrainian troops to the city - the only regional capital taken by Moscow since February - on Friday. Similarly jubilant scenes were reported in other regions...
No pot of money for teachers' pay deal, says education secretary
There is no separate pot of money in the education budget to fund an improved pay deal for teachers, the education secretary has said. Shirley-Anne Somerville said any enhanced offer would have to be paid for by cuts elsewhere. Scotland's largest teachers' union announced strike action on Thursday after rejecting...
