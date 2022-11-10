Nicole downgraded to tropical depression, still bringing heavy rain to North Florida

We have made this article free to all readers in the interests of public safety. Please consider supporting local journalism with a digital subscription .

Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach at 3 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 75 mph.

Nicole quickly weakened into a tropical storm after landfall and continued weakening throughout the day. It is now a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph, as of the latest advisory from the Hurricane Center.

Nicole is bringing strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy rain over a large area of Florida.

Peak wind gusts at the time of landfall, according to the National Weather Service, Melbourne were:

Playalinda Beach: 73 mph

Cape Canaveral SFS: 71 mph

Melbourne- 70mph Indialantic: 70 mph

Patrick SFS: 67 mph

New Smyrna Beach: 60 mph

Sebastian Inlet: 66 mph

Vero Beach: 58 mph

Webcams: See conditions at Florida beaches

Hurricane guide: See how you should prepare and what to do after a storm passes

Cone of uncertainty : See the latest graphic from the NHC

Satellite images : See latest satellite image from NOAA, for a clearer picture of the storm's size

Where is Tropical Depression Nicole now?

Here is the latest data on Tropical Depression Nicole pulled from the National Hurricane Center's 10 p.m. advisory.

Location : 20 miles north of Tallahassee

: 20 miles north of Tallahassee Maximum sustained winds: 35 mph

35 mph Present movement : northwest at 15 mph

: northwest at 15 mph Minimum pressure : 992 mb

: 992 mb Next advisory: 1 a.m.

At 10 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Nicole was located 20 miles north of Tallahassee.

Nicole is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and a turn toward the north is forecast overnight. Nicole is expected to accelerate north-northeastward on Friday.

WeatherTiger forecast: Hurricane Nicole: A city-by-city look at what impacts Florida can expect

How big is Nicole?: Hurricane Nicole is a very large storm: At 970 miles wide, it's bigger than Texas

Live updates: Hurricane Nicole makes landfall on Florida's southeast coast

Nicole just not normal: 'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move into southwestern Georgia later tonight and Friday, and across the western Carolinas later on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph, with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next day or so, and Nicole is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

The system is expected to dissipate as it merges with a frontal boundary over the eastern United States by Friday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 992 mb.

How far is Tropical Depression Nicole from from your location?

What does Nicole's cone of uncertainty represent?

The cone of uncertainty, posted by the National Hurricane Center, shows some possible paths of the storm's center. As you monitor the forecast, keep in mind that the impact of Nicole may be felt well outside the cone — and that storm tracks go outside of the cone about a third of the time.

Spaghetti models: Track Nicole here

Watches and warnings issued for your area

Potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole

If you can't see any local weather warnings here, you'll need to open this story in a web browser.

Wind : Tropical storm conditions will continue along portions of the east coast of Florida and Georgia in the warning areas this evening.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to occur within the warning area along the west coast of Florida through tonight.

Storm surge: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia including the St. Johns River 2 to 4 ft

Anclote River to Ochlockonee River 2 to 4 ft

Altamaha Sound Georgia to the Savannah River 1 to 3 ft

Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass 1 to 2 ft

Englewood to Anclote River including Tampa Bay 1 to 2 ft

North of Ocean Reef to Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida including Biscayne Bay 1 to 2 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Rain: Nicole is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts through Saturday:

Northwest Bahamas into portions of the Florida Peninsula: 3 to 5 inches with localized amounts up to 8 inches.

Southeast into the central Appalachians and eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio: 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts up to 6 inches along the Blue Ridge.

Northern Mid-Atlantic into New England: 1 to 4 inches.

Flash and urban flooding will be possible, along with renewed river rises on the St. Johns River, across the Florida Peninsula today.

Heavy rainfall from this system will spread northward across portions of the Southeast, upper Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England today through Saturday, where limited flooding impacts will be possible.

Tornadoes: A few tornadoes are possible this morning over parts of coastal east-central and northeastern Florida. The tornado threat will spread northward across parts of southeastern Georgia and the Carolinas this afternoon through Friday morning.

Surf: Large swells generated by Nicole will affect the northwestern Bahamas, the east coast of Florida, and much of the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Helpful hurricane resources and links

Get your home ready: Here's how to prepare your home for a hurricane, from well in advance to just before a storm's arrival

Need to prepare for a hurricane? Here's what you should have in a disaster supply kit

Hurricane preparedness list: If a storm is coming, here is what you need to do now

Video: Helpful tips for a hurricane survival kit

Hurricanes, typhoons, and cyclones: What’s an invest and why do they keep saying tropical cyclone?

Officials encourage residents to assemble a hurricane kit early, storing enough supplies to last at least three days. Doing so ensures there are adequate supplies available on store shelves and prevents a rush — and shortages — that regularly occur when a storm is imminent.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Nicole downgraded to tropical depression, still bringing heavy rain to North Florida