ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The best boozy gifts to give this Christmas

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NDre_0j5aJ7L900

After a little something to place under the tree? Christmas stocking looking a little lacklustre? Fluid and festive, these gorgeous gift packs and special releases will keep the festive fervour flowing, with the promise of smiles all round…

1. Whitley Neill Mince Pie Gin, £19.99, 70cl, B&M in-store

When you want to drink in the flavours of mince pies, think Gin o’clock laced with aromas of dried fruits, raisins, cloves, cinnamon and hit of juniper for good measure.

2. MOTH Espresso Martini, Margarita & Socks Gift, £25, John Lewis

Did someone say socktails? Kick-start the festivities with a smart pair of socks (with a cocktail emoji on them) and two ready-made cocktails. MOTH (Mix of Total Happiness) have teamed up with John Lewis to create the perfect stocking filler that’s ready when you are. Choose from MOTH Espresso Martini and Margarita set (pictured) or the MOTH Negroni and Old Fashioned set.

3. Welcombe Hills Vineyard Gift Sets, from £30.38, Welcombe Hills

The complete works of William Shakespeare, or should we say the complete wines?! Welcombe Hills Vineyard, based in Stratford-Upon-Avon, have named their Christmas gift sets after Shakespeare’s plays. A range of still and sparkling wines, highlights include Ophelia (sparkling blanc de noirs and rosé), Titania (solaris & seyval blanc) and Othello (pinot noir).

4. 8Track Gift Pack: Includes 8Track Spiced Rum, 70cl, branded high ball glass, 8Track pin badge and selection of music-inspired cocktail ideas, £39.95, 8trackrum

8Track’s Caribbean spiced rum promises to be a big hit with its enticing notes of cloves, ginger and Seville orange peel, topped with vanilla and exotic spice. Simply top with Mediterranean tonic and garnish with a slice of orange.

5. Ben Lomond Personalised Gin, £33, 70cl, Ben Lomond

Make it a Christmas to remember with a personalised message delivered to their door, on a cool blue bottle to reflect the colours of Loch Lomond. A London Dry Gin with a Scottish twist, containing notes of sweet berries, citrus orange, floral rose and spicy Szechuan pepper.

6. The London No 1 Gin Phone Box, £42.99, 70cl, Selfridges

When you want to dial up happy hour, this light-up telephone box will make a hero of your bar cart. One for classic gin cocktails, botanicals include cinnamon, orange root and angelica, alongside bergamot and gardenia. The blue tinted gin will look even more striking when it’s illuminated after hours.

7. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Fridge X Smeg, £58, Clos 19

Fizz, bang, pop… Smeg are spot on this Christmas with their retro 1950s-style mini fridge gift box. This creative collaboration champions two luxury brands, and will keep your bottle of bubbly cool for up to two hours. Cheers!

8. Christmas Prosecco & Champagne Gift Box, £63.99, Virgin Wines

When you want to pop the corks on the three celebratory days of Christmas, these bubbles have you backed. A party-size pack, includes a small grower champagne (artisan champagne made by the person who grows the grapes), plus a posh pink and white prosecco.

9. A Good Old-Fashioned Christmas Whisky, 2022 Edition, £84.95, The Whisky Exchange

A seasonal dram for the holidays, think Christmas spice and all things nice. Expect rich, spicy, fruity flavours, topped with a generous measure of festive cheer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Murder accused ‘said alleged victim took own life to avoid talking about her’

A man accused of murder said he told people his alleged victim had “taken her own life” so he could avoid talking about her, a court has heard. Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, is charged with the murders of Leah Ware, 33 and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
InsideHook

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This November

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. The 2022 edition of this award-winning Canadian whisky is once again crafted from a 100% prairie rye mashbill and Rocky Mountain spring water. And it’s once again spicy, full of chocolate, dark fruits, vanilla and wood. Somehow powerful and yet balanced, this might be the best rye of the year.
COLORADO STATE
CNN

29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well

Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
newschain

Man jailed for murder of woman who died 21 years after he set her alight

A man convicted of murdering his partner who died 21 years after he set her alight has received his second life sentence for the attack. Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jackie Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. He was convicted of grievous bodily...
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Kyiv vows to continue pushing Russians out after success in Kherson

Ukraine’s president has vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps. The Russian retreat from the city marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes.
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
foodgressing.com

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company Holiday Gift Boxes

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company is excited to announce the release of their holiday gift boxes and corporate holiday catalogue. They are offering six limoncello dessert gift boxes, all of which can be shipped nationwide and come with a variety of baked goods, a personalizable holiday gift note, holly, and real evergreens!
newschain

Brendan Rodgers backs David Moyes to turn things around at West Ham

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no doubt David Moyes will turn things around at West Ham. There are rumblings of unrest in the fanbase after the Hammers slipped to a ninth defeat in 15 matches, their worst start to a top-flight season since 1976. But Moyes has credit in the...
newschain

5 things we learned from the cinch Premiership this weekend

Celtic took a commanding lead into the mid-season break after beating Ross County in the final round of fixtures before the World Cup. There were more dropped points for Rangers, more refereeing controversy, wins for Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Celtic, and plenty of talking points to take into the break. Here...
newschain

Bath say Alex Fletcher is showing ‘small signs of improvement’

Bath striker Alex Fletcher remains in intensive care but is showing “small signs of improvement” after suffering a severe head injury, his club have said. Bath’s National League South fixture against Dulwich Hamlet was abandoned on Tuesday evening after Fletcher collided with an advertising hoarding at Twerton Park in the fifth minute.

Comments / 0

Community Policy