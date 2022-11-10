ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Hurricane Nicole: Closures & Cancellations

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole becomes the latest named storm to come to Southwest Florida this hurricane season, some counties are taking preparations for the incoming storm.

This is a list of some of the cancellations and closures that have happened:

LEE COUNTY:

  • Oasis Charter Schools have canceled classes, activities, athletics & programs for Thursday, November 10th.
  • Physicians Primary Care will not open their offices until 11:00 a.m. on November 10th.
  • Solid Waste garbage and recycling collections that normally occur on Thursdays will continue but will have a delayed start time of 8 a.m.
  • LeeTran services will run Thursday but with a delayed start of 7 a.m.

COLLIER COUNTY:

  • All public schools in Collier County have been canceled through Thursday, November 10th.
  • Disaster Recovery Center and Mobile Registration Intake Center at Government Center have been closed through Friday, November 11th.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

  • All public schools in Charlotte County have been canceled through Thursday, November 10th.
  • All Charlotte County offices & facilities will be closed to the public Thursday, November 10th.
  • The Charlotte County Tax Collector offices will be closed Thursday, November 10th.
  • Waste Management will suspend all collection services on Thursday, November 10th. It is scheduled to resume on Friday.
  • The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will be closed on Thursday, November 10th. Also, the department will be closed in observance of Veterans Day Friday, November 11th.

HENDRY COUNTY:

  • Hendry County has issued a local State of Emergency effective 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th.
  • All public schools in Hendry County have been canceled through Thursday, November 10th.
  • All Hendry County Government Offices, excluding Clerk of Courts, will be closed November 9th and 10th and will remain closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
  • Hendry County Waste Pick-Up has been suspended for Thursday, November 10th. Regular Pick-Up resumes Friday.
  • Hendry County’s STREAM transportation fixed route system has been suspended for Thursday, November 10th.
  • Sign up for Hendry County Alerts by texting “HENDRYFLA” to 888777

GLADES COUNTY:

  • All public schools in Glades County have been canceled through Thursday, November 10th.

DESOTO COUNTY:

  • All public schools in DeSoto County have been canceled through Thursday, November 10th.
  • Desoto County offices, Tax Collector & Property Appraiser closed at noon on November 9th and will re-open on Monday, November 14th.

Community Policy