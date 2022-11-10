MUNICH (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL’s pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out. The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at its festival and vendors offered coffee, soft drinks and water, but thirsty fans had to wait to get inside the stadium to buy beer. “Here in Munich in the home country of beer? That’s a little bit weird,” said the 32-year-old Stelzer, who traveled with friends to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Seattle Seahawks in the first regular-season game in Germany.

