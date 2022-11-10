Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: What can I do if new developments drain onto my property?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am surrounded by new businesses and new houses that seem to be bringing in a lot of dirt. What can I do, since eventually their land will drain onto mine if built up high enough?
Louisiana Treasury receives $8M in uncashed tax refunds
State Treasurer John M. Schroder confirmed the Louisiana Treasury has more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. This money has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property list online and is ready to be claimed from the unclaimed property program.
WDSU
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
KPLC TV
$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin when the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
WDSU
Louisiana homeowners feel hopeless as rising premiums drown expenses
NEW ORLEANS — The American dream is being crushed by the current insurance market for many Louisiana homeowners. Jeff Albright, of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, says premiums have doubled for many homeowners, and others have seen an increase of about $3,000 a year or more. After...
theadvocate.com
Survey: Duck numbers lowest on record
The collective prayers from tens of thousands of Louisiana’s West Zone duck hunters were so loud that they were heard all in all corners of the state Friday night. They were calling for help after learning the bad news from the state Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study team, a four-biologist crew who surveyed the coastal marshes and Catahoula Lake for three days last week.
theadvocate.com
In Baton Rouge serial killer case, state Supreme Court says death can't overturn conviction
Louisiana's Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated just because of his suicide. The high court overturned lower courts and reinstated Kenneth Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. In doing so, justices also overturned a precedent set...
Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities
In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
listenupyall.com
Louisiana Department of Education funding $1,000 in vouchers for tutors to help children struggling to read
Baton Rouge – The LDOE is addressing the state’s literacy crisis by launching the Steve Carter Literacy Program, providing families with $1,000 vouchers for tutoring. Public school students in grades k-5 will have the opportunity to advance their reading skills with high quality tutors approved through the LDOE if eligible.
Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore
Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
WDSU
Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
bigeasymagazine.com
Audit Reveals Problems with Louisiana DCFS Child Abuser Registry
According to the Louisiana Children’s Code, DCFS is required to maintain a State Central Registry of perpetrators of “certain valid findings” of child abuse and/or neglect. When comparing 17 other states’ requirements for inclusion on a state registry, auditor Mike Waguespack found that Louisiana used the lowest standard of evidence – a “reasonable cause to believe” – to validate an allegation of abuse or neglect. The majority of states surveyed instead use a preponderance of evidence – more than 50% likelihood of abuse, based on gathered evidence – to substantiate allegations of abuse.
DCFS secretary resigns after second fentanyl-related child death
BATON ROUGE, La. — Marketa Walters, the secretary of Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services, resigned on Thursday. Walters resignation, which was announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards, comes after a second fentanyl-related death of a young child in Baton Rouge this year. In both cases, the DCFS had been warned that the children were in danger.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Providing Thousands of Families with $1,000 Tutoring Vouchers to Help Children Learn to Read
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email addresses to be notified when student registration opens this year.
Is Killing Rats in Your Home About to Become Illegal in St. Landry Parish?
Vague language in a new law might be problematic for homeowners.
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
theadvocate.com
Head of Louisiana's child welfare agency resigns after multiple children died on DCFS watch
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a tenure of six-plus years that took a tumultuous turn recently when multiple neglected children died on DCFS’ watch. Walters has been under fire for months over several high-profile cases of abused and neglected children...
