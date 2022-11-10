Read full article on original website
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
hubpages.com
Best Phones To Buy In 2022
Favour Nwokonta is a teenage professional blogger who started his career of blogging at the age of 13. He is currently 18 and writes blogs. We are currently moving into the winter months, and we can assume that all the big phone launches of 2022 are over. If you have...
Samsung adds this popular Pixel feature to Galaxy phones
Samsung's Good Lock app just added a bunch of new features to Samsung's version of Android 13, One UI 5, and one of them will be very familiar to Pixel users.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
TechRadar
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
Google teases big Black Friday deals for Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a — get $150 off
Google's Black Friday sale kicks off November 17, and if you're in the market for a Pixel phone, you're not going to want to miss the deals.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
There's a big surprise inside the Samsung Galaxy S23
One of the most famous names in smartphones isn't going to be in Samsung's best phones for 2023
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Samsung has begun rolling out the November 2022 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun rolling out the November update to Galaxy smartphones in the United States and Europe.
Cult of Mac
14-inch MacBook Pro gets a gigantic $499 discount
Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip and 1TB storage is down to $1,999 on Amazon. That’s a massive $499 off its $2,499 retail price. The Cupertino giant is unlikely to unveil the M2 MacBook Pros until Q1 next year. So, this is the perfect time to grab the 14-inch MacBook Pro at its heavily discounted price ahead of Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs. S21 Plus: Should you upgrade?
Samsung made some significant upgrades to the Galaxy S22+, but are they enough for S21+ owners to consider trading in to buy the newer model? It depends on what you need in a smartphone.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 & OPPO Find N2 may include identical camera setups
According to a new report, the OnePlus 11 and OPPO Find N2 may end up offering identical camera setups. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster. The OnePlus 11 & OPPO Find N2 may feature identical camera setups. He did say what we can expect on both...
These Best Battery Life Smartphones Make Sure You Get All-Day Results Without a Recharge
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. People buy smartphones for several reasons. They could be after the best affordable phones to save them money, while others look at options that take exceptional photos. One area that has a significant influence on a buying decision is how much battery life they offer. Let’s face it, the last thing you need to worry about is running out of gas halfway through your workday. Today’s best smartphones not only pack ginormous batteries inside, but a combination of new hardware and software helps...
Phone Arena
Discounted Galaxy A13 becomes one of the cheapest entry points to 5G and Android 13
Samsung's capable budget phone, the Galaxy A13 5G, is marked down by 20 percent at Amazon today, making it even cheaper than it already was. If you want an inexpensive entry point to 5G, the Galaxy A13 5G is one of your best bets. It sports a big 6.5 inches LCD screen with a higher-than-average refresh rate of 90Hz for smoother scrolling and animations.
