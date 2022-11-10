Lakota football hopes to bounce back after season used to find footing, gain experience

High school football players don't want their varsity years to be used for building.

They want their arrival to portend nothing but good things. Lakota junior Gabe Garlick has already seen it both ways.

As a sophomore, Garlick helped the Raiders qualify to the postseason without a free pass for the first time after winning seven games for the second time in program history. The program suffered two deaths among assistant coaches during the season.

Lakota won two games this year. Nine spots were left vacant by graduation on both sides of the ball.

Only senior Jon Rosas returned with Garlick among starters.

"I knew it would be tough losing all the seniors," Garlick said. "Only a few of us had been under the lights. I wanted to help others as a junior and get used to it and get the feel and make the best of it and keep working. All we can do is work to get better as a group.

"Not everybody was used to varsity. It was a building year. It was a year we needed. We build connections. A good amount of us hadn't played together. We figured out who the leaders were and who puts in the work. We've come together, having fun and always trying to work to be better.

"We'll be ready next year to prove people wrong."

Garlick started at defensive tackle and occupied a key spot on the offensive line at left tackle as a sophomore. He was a backup on both sides of the ball as a freshman.

"Being under the lights is different than Saturday mornings with all the fans," Garlick said. "Freshman year helped to get on the field. It helped with leadership. I know every play at every spot where the linemen are going on offense.

"It helped a lot."

Garlick, who didn't expect to start as a sophomore, is 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds. He grew 2 inches and gained 15 pounds as a junior.

"I'm not a big kid," he said. "I always played left tackle. I knew sophomore year it was a senior-loaded class. I'd played sports with them growing up. I didn't expect much time. [Coach Mike] Lento said we needed somebody to fill a spot and I choose you.

"If I have a spot, I wanted to earn it. I worked five days a week for two hours in the weight room, and cardio. I worked for it."

Then, Jon Ottney and Adam Good died early in the season.

"It was a lot," Garlick said. "One of the coaches [Good] was there for all the JV games. We lost Coach Ottney. Going through those deaths, there were 18 days between the two, they might not have been family and they might make you run, but they want you to be better and it's close to your heart.

"Losing them hurt. We went through it and it didn't stop us from trying to make their families proud and our families proud. That's what we did."

He learned from former teammates Spencer Franks and Austin Witte.

"As one of the only sophomores to start, it was my job to help others the way the seniors before did me," Garlick said. "Sophomore year I was new. I followed the seniors. A lot of them took me under their wings. They were always there for me.

"We still talk all the time. They helped me learn the game. My dad [Adam Garlick] helped me get where I am. My mom [Chelsea Crawford]. I wouldn't be here. I love them."

Devyn Toy joined him along the line at center as a senior. Sophomore quarterback Grant Bomer suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the second game to throw a wrench into Lento's plans.

Junior CJ Biddle shifted to quarterback from receiver. Lento will continue to try to get the ball in Biddle's hands as much as possible, only not behind center nearly as much with a healthy Bomer.

Garlick often played fullback after Bomer's injury.

"We had a midseason crisis," he said. "I switched between the two in games. There was a whole formation for it. Getting the ball was fun. It was different, it was unique. You have to think of the lanes and find the lanes.

"As a lineman, you know how the line moves. Finding lanes and keeping my feet moving and making sure to execute right."

Lento had a short-yardage package. Garlick had 49 yards on 13 tries.

"Heavy set," Garlick said. "We had two linemen in the backfield and ran it up the middle. When we needed that yard, that's what we got."

He shifted to defensive end as a junior. He had 76 tackles and seven sacks.

"There were people in my way at defensive end," he said. "As a leader on the team, I had to step up [as a junior]. I'm clearly not a big guy. I'm quick on my feet and fast and agile. I'm stronger than a smaller person on the line.

"The job opened and I took advantage and I was good at it. That's what I played all year."

Garlick and classmate Case Paul combined on a strip sack early in the season.

"We broke off on the outside and hit the quarterback at the same time," Garlick said. "The ball was loose. Cody Biddle recovered it. The quarterback tried to get out of the pocket, until he got hit. It's fun to hit hard."

Paul's twin Cody Paul (linebacker), tackling-machine safety Biddle, receiver Nate Dussel and offensive lineman Isaac King also occupied key roles as juniors.

Garlick remembers most clearly a moment from this season's hoped-for rebuild when he wasn't even on the field. He missed the first game with a hip injury but insisted on practicing one day even though it hurt to hit so Lento would let him hold his helmet on game day as an emergency option to replace an injured teammate.

"If my team needed me, I'm going to be there," he said of the victory. "I always will. A lot of people came into the season doubting us. It was a home game. Sadly, I was out. I had my pads on, on the sideline. I cried. I could see the happiness on their faces and it was amazing.

"People didn't believe and I was happy to see them happy doing what they love."

It wasn't followed by nothing but good things this time. It might yet be a sign of what the team is capable of next season.

