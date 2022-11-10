Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Multiple crews battling wildfire near New River Gorge National Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: The West Virginia National Guard has sent a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with hoist capability to Fayette County to assist in aerial firefighting. “No matter the need or the danger of the mission, the National Guard will always be there to help the citizens of...
Tractor-trailer explodes after crashing into overpass on Pa. Turnpike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded after crashing into an overpass along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while approaching the exit ramp near the Irwin interchange.Officials say there's no concerns over the stability of the overpass at this time.
Photos: 73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch
73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch The owners of The Robinson Family Farm said 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that caused many of the vehicles to explode at their pumpkin patch on Oct. 15. The family said the fire may have been started by a cigarette and carried by strong winds. The farm hopes to reopen Oct. 22. (The Robinson Family Farm)
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
1 person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy. According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill. One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their condition is not known at this time.
WSAZ
Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 puppies are now safe after being taken Thursday morning to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. Patrolman Mullins with the South Charleston Police Department said the puppies were found abandoned near Alum Creek Elementary School. “The puppies are located basically near the baseball fields...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High quarterback shocked, falls from utility pole, officials say
NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels High School quarterback is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after he climbed a metal utility pole and was shocked before falling at least 20 feet, according to officials. Leighton Adams, a junior, will miss Friday’s playoff game at Jerry Comalander Stadium against...
74-year-old dies in ATV crash
ROANE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 1:16 pm, the Roane Telecommunications Center received a call of a male subject who had been involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident. The four-wheeler the victim had been operating ran off a farm road into a deep...
