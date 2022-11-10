ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer explodes after crashing into overpass on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded after crashing into an overpass along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while approaching the exit ramp near the Irwin interchange.Officials say there's no concerns over the stability of the overpass at this time. 
102.5 The Bone

Photos: 73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch

73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch The owners of The Robinson Family Farm said 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that caused many of the vehicles to explode at their pumpkin patch on Oct. 15. The family said the fire may have been started by a cigarette and carried by strong winds. The farm hopes to reopen Oct. 22. (The Robinson Family Farm)
WSAZ

Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 puppies are now safe after being taken Thursday morning to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. Patrolman Mullins with the South Charleston Police Department said the puppies were found abandoned near Alum Creek Elementary School. “The puppies are located basically near the baseball fields...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

74-year-old dies in ATV crash

ROANE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 1:16 pm, the Roane Telecommunications Center received a call of a male subject who had been involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident. The four-wheeler the victim had been operating ran off a farm road into a deep...
SPENCER, WV

