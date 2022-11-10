Read full article on original website
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
France 24
Support for Ukraine in the balance as Republicans seek to retake Congress
US policy on Ukraine was also in the balance as America voted in Tuesday's midterms, with Republican leaders warning there would be no "blank check" for Kyiv if the GOP regained control of Congress. While many in the Republican mainstream have joined US President Joe Biden and Democrats to approve...
MSNBC
Biden focuses on climate and China in post-midterms overseas trip
With the midterms in the rearview, President Biden is pivoting to foreign policy with a three-country trip that will conclude with a face-to-face meeting with China's Xi Jinping. Jonathan Lemire reports.Nov. 11, 2022.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Abortion, Trump dashed Republican hopes for 'red wave'
Republicans remained on track to seize control of the U.S. House of Representatives – as had long been predicted – but by narrower margins than had been forecast. Which party would control the Senate was unclear and may not be decided until a runoff next month in Georgia.
Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans
U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not […]
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: The new GOP leadership litmus tests
ANOTHER McCARTHY HEADACHE — Man, KEVIN McCARTHY is having a hell of a week. This morning, Trump adviser JASON MILLER went on STEVE BANNON’s podcast and insisted that if the California Republican wants to be House speaker, “he must be much more declarative that he supports President [DONALD] TRUMP in 2024.”
Romney calls for the GOP to take the road 'less travelled by' should it control Congress
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is asking the Republican Party to focus on helping the public instead of pursuing "pointless investigations."
Democrats maintain control of Senate, NBC News projects, defeating many Trump-backed Republicans
WASHINGTON — Democrats defied historical trends and defeated several candidates backed by former President Donald Trump to keep control of the Senate, providing enormous relief for President Joe Biden. The battle for the House, meanwhile, remains too close to call. The picture in the Senate became clear late Saturday...
Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’
President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
Washington Examiner
China says it doesn’t care about US midterm elections after FBI accused it of election meddling
The Chinese government claimed it didn’t care about the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and that it believed the vote outcome should be decided by Americans following the FBI’s contention that Beijing ramped up its election influence efforts in 2022. The FBI and cybersecurity experts recently agreed...
A major centrist Democratic think tank warns the party is 'out of touch' as voters seem to be gearing up to elect Republicans based on the economy
Voters seem to be headed to the polls to vote for Republicans due to one of their top concerns: the economy.
Biden will be in 'desperate circumstances' if GOP wins one or both chambers of Congress: Politico chief
Politico founding editor John F. Harris said that President Biden will have to navigate "desperate circumstances" if the GOP is victorious in Tuesday's midterms.
MSNBC
Democrats keep control of the Senate, a major victory for Biden's agenda
Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects. That means Democrats have won 50 seats, effectively keeping their edge in the Senate after a close midterm elections cycle and successfully fighting off Republican efforts to take control of the chamber. (Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, giving them 50 Senate seats as well, Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to cast any potential tiebreaking votes.)
Democrats Might Have Pulled Off the Biggest Midterm Shock in Decades
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy and the Democratic Party took advantage of low inflation and exceptional real-income growth to add three seats to their Senate majority. Sixty years later, no Democratic president with control of the Senate has ever duplicated the achievement by picking up Senate seats, or even holding steady, in a midterm election.
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats...
After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes. “We will see many more such greetings” of Ukrainian soldiers liberating Russian-held territory,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Saturday. He pledged to the people in Ukrainian cities and villages that are still under occupation: “We don’t forget anyone; we won’t leave anyone.”
Tapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity
JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government and pledged that he would seek national consensus after an election in which Jewish far-rightists surged, drawing concern at home and abroad.
Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out
Iran has entered the second month of upheaval with an average of one child murder a day by the Basij, part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid the crackdown against the “woman, life, freedom” movement. The protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women. My own final Handmaid’s Tale-esque experiences with the morality police was as a teenager who got serious warnings in an all-girl school against wearing nail polish or colourful socks outside of neutral school uniform colours. This...
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays
It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?
The Association of International Economic Strategy Was Established in Beijing to Facilitate International Cooperation and Exchange of Enterprises
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- On November 12, the Association of International Economic Strategy was inaugurated at the International Forum on “Sharing New Development and Joining Hands for the Future” held in Beijing. Dozens of experts, scholars, industry representatives and entrepreneurs from many countries attended the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005079/en/ The Association of International Economic Strategy was established in Beijing to facilitate international cooperation and exchange of enterprises (Photo: Business Wire)
