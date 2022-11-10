ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

Support for Ukraine in the balance as Republicans seek to retake Congress

US policy on Ukraine was also in the balance as America voted in Tuesday's midterms, with Republican leaders warning there would be no "blank check" for Kyiv if the GOP regained control of Congress. While many in the Republican mainstream have joined US President Joe Biden and Democrats to approve...
KTSM

Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans

U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms.  “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not […]
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: The new GOP leadership litmus tests

ANOTHER McCARTHY HEADACHE — Man, KEVIN McCARTHY is having a hell of a week. This morning, Trump adviser JASON MILLER went on STEVE BANNON’s podcast and insisted that if the California Republican wants to be House speaker, “he must be much more declarative that he supports President [DONALD] TRUMP in 2024.”
The Hill

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
MSNBC

Democrats keep control of the Senate, a major victory for Biden's agenda

Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects. That means Democrats have won 50 seats, effectively keeping their edge in the Senate after a close midterm elections cycle and successfully fighting off Republican efforts to take control of the chamber. (Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, giving them 50 Senate seats as well, Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to cast any potential tiebreaking votes.)
The Atlantic

Democrats Might Have Pulled Off the Biggest Midterm Shock in Decades

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy and the Democratic Party took advantage of low inflation and exceptional real-income growth to add three seats to their Senate majority. Sixty years later, no Democratic president with control of the Senate has ever duplicated the achievement by picking up Senate seats, or even holding steady, in a midterm election.
The Associated Press

After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes. “We will see many more such greetings” of Ukrainian soldiers liberating Russian-held territory,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Saturday. He pledged to the people in Ukrainian cities and villages that are still under occupation: “We don’t forget anyone; we won’t leave anyone.”
TheConversationCanada

Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out

Iran has entered the second month of upheaval with an average of one child murder a day by the Basij, part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid the crackdown against the “woman, life, freedom” movement. The protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women. My own final Handmaid’s Tale-esque experiences with the morality police was as a teenager who got serious warnings in an all-girl school against wearing nail polish or colourful socks outside of neutral school uniform colours. This...
CNN

All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays

It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?
The Associated Press

The Association of International Economic Strategy Was Established in Beijing to Facilitate International Cooperation and Exchange of Enterprises

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- On November 12, the Association of International Economic Strategy was inaugurated at the International Forum on “Sharing New Development and Joining Hands for the Future” held in Beijing. Dozens of experts, scholars, industry representatives and entrepreneurs from many countries attended the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005079/en/ The Association of International Economic Strategy was established in Beijing to facilitate international cooperation and exchange of enterprises (Photo: Business Wire)

