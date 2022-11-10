Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon drops in latest ESPN Power Rankings after upset loss to Washington
The Oregon Ducks entered Saturday with all of the momentum in the worst, just 4 wins away from a likely trip to the College Football Playoff and unlimited success in Dan Lanning’s first year as head coach. They left with an excruciating loss to their most hated rivals, the Washing Huskies, and questions about what’s next. While there is still a lot to play for in Eugene, the Ducks need to hit a reset button of sorts after allowing over 500-yards of offense to Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies. The loss didn’t tank their season, but it did drop them in...
Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
The record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made news, and not for the exorbitant prize or the extremely low odds of winning -- about 1 in 292.2 million. Early Tuesday, Nov. 8, while lottery players...
UCF's Best Offensive Performers vs Tulane
UCF’s top offensive performers made game-chaning plays versus Tulane.
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH — (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL's pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out. The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at...
Comments / 0