The Oregon Ducks entered Saturday with all of the momentum in the worst, just 4 wins away from a likely trip to the College Football Playoff and unlimited success in Dan Lanning’s first year as head coach. They left with an excruciating loss to their most hated rivals, the Washing Huskies, and questions about what’s next. While there is still a lot to play for in Eugene, the Ducks need to hit a reset button of sorts after allowing over 500-yards of offense to Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies. The loss didn’t tank their season, but it did drop them in...

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 MINUTES AGO