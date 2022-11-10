ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC Connecticut

Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects

Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

China Eases Covid Measures, Trims Quarantine Time by Two Days

BEIJING — China reduced the quarantine time for international travelers by two days, state media said Friday. Instead of making travelers stay at a centralized quarantine facility for seven days upon arrival in the country, the new rules stipulate a five day quarantine, according to state media. That's followed by three days of home observation, unchanged from prior protocol.
NBC Connecticut

3 Steps to Take Immediately After an Unexpected Layoff: ‘Make Sure Your Basic Conditions' Are Met

Twitter has been making headlines for its mass layoffs just one week after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acquired the company. Nearly 1,000 California employees were let go last week, according to letters of notice Twitter sent to local authorities, with others let go from offices outside of the state as well. Some have since been asked to return, according to Bloomberg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Weeklong FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing

Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off Friday as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 5%, to $16,589.82, while ether lost 4.5%, to $16,589.82, according to Coin Metrics. They ended down 20.1% and 24.3%, respectively, for the week. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned,...
AFP

Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed Sunday, days after banning them from parks and funfairs. "Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms," Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP. He said "hammams" -- traditional public bathing houses that have always been segregated by sex -- were now also off limits.
NBC Connecticut

Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped...
The Associated Press

The Association of International Economic Strategy Was Established in Beijing to Facilitate International Cooperation and Exchange of Enterprises

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- On November 12, the Association of International Economic Strategy was inaugurated at the International Forum on “Sharing New Development and Joining Hands for the Future” held in Beijing. Dozens of experts, scholars, industry representatives and entrepreneurs from many countries attended the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005079/en/ The Association of International Economic Strategy was established in Beijing to facilitate international cooperation and exchange of enterprises (Photo: Business Wire)
TheConversationCanada

Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out

Iran has entered the second month of upheaval with an average of one child murder a day by the Basij, part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid the crackdown against the “woman, life, freedom” movement. The protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women. My own final Handmaid’s Tale-esque experiences with the morality police was as a teenager who got serious warnings in an all-girl school against wearing nail polish or colourful socks outside of neutral school uniform colours. This...
NBC Connecticut

Southeast Asia Leaders Kick Off ASEAN Summit in Cambodia

Cambodia, this year's chair for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the weekend summit in Phnom Penh — the group's first in-person meeting since the Covid pandemic. "We do not want to choose sides. ASEAN wants to work closely with both the U.S. and China," said...
NBC Connecticut

Veterans ‘Best of America,' VP Harris Says in Laying Wreath

Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your example, you make America...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases

The consumer price index increased 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago, both lower than estimates. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also lower than expectations. Prices declined for medical care services, used...
CNN

All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays

It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?

