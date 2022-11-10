Read full article on original website
We May Not Know Who Controls the U.S. Senate Until December; House Could Be Decided Much Sooner
The balance of political power in Congress has yet to be decided, two days after Election Day. Ongoing vote counts in about a dozen states will determine if Democrats retain majorities in the Senate and the House, or if Republicans will win one or both chambers. A runoff election in...
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
China Eases Covid Measures, Trims Quarantine Time by Two Days
BEIJING — China reduced the quarantine time for international travelers by two days, state media said Friday. Instead of making travelers stay at a centralized quarantine facility for seven days upon arrival in the country, the new rules stipulate a five day quarantine, according to state media. That's followed by three days of home observation, unchanged from prior protocol.
FTX's U.S. Website Says Trading ‘May Be Halted' in a Few Days But Withdrawals Still Available
FTX's U.S. website says trading "may be halted" in a few days but withdrawals are still open. The U.S. operation is a small part of FTX, the crypto exchange that crashed this week. FTX's U.S. website says trading "may be halted" in a few days after the parent company spiraled...
UK's self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Britain's Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, has warned a spending crunch and tax increases are on their way as he bids to fill the "black hole" in the country's finances
3 Steps to Take Immediately After an Unexpected Layoff: ‘Make Sure Your Basic Conditions' Are Met
Twitter has been making headlines for its mass layoffs just one week after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acquired the company. Nearly 1,000 California employees were let go last week, according to letters of notice Twitter sent to local authorities, with others let go from offices outside of the state as well. Some have since been asked to return, according to Bloomberg.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Weeklong FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing
Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off Friday as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 5%, to $16,589.82, while ether lost 4.5%, to $16,589.82, according to Coin Metrics. They ended down 20.1% and 24.3%, respectively, for the week. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned,...
Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths
Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed Sunday, days after banning them from parks and funfairs. "Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms," Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP. He said "hammams" -- traditional public bathing houses that have always been segregated by sex -- were now also off limits.
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped...
After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia
Ukraine's president has vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city
The Association of International Economic Strategy Was Established in Beijing to Facilitate International Cooperation and Exchange of Enterprises
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- On November 12, the Association of International Economic Strategy was inaugurated at the International Forum on “Sharing New Development and Joining Hands for the Future” held in Beijing. Dozens of experts, scholars, industry representatives and entrepreneurs from many countries attended the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005079/en/ The Association of International Economic Strategy was established in Beijing to facilitate international cooperation and exchange of enterprises (Photo: Business Wire)
Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out
Iran has entered the second month of upheaval with an average of one child murder a day by the Basij, part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid the crackdown against the “woman, life, freedom” movement. The protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women. My own final Handmaid’s Tale-esque experiences with the morality police was as a teenager who got serious warnings in an all-girl school against wearing nail polish or colourful socks outside of neutral school uniform colours. This...
Southeast Asia Leaders Kick Off ASEAN Summit in Cambodia
Cambodia, this year's chair for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the weekend summit in Phnom Penh — the group's first in-person meeting since the Covid pandemic. "We do not want to choose sides. ASEAN wants to work closely with both the U.S. and China," said...
Apple Will Spend $450 Million With Globalstar and Others to Enable Emergency Satellite Texting
Apple said Thursday that it will spend $450 million with U.S. companies including Globalstar to enable its new emergency satellite texting feature. Apple said Thursday it will spend $450 million with U.S. companies to enable its new emergency satellite texting feature. The majority of that money will go to Globalstar,...
Veterans ‘Best of America,' VP Harris Says in Laying Wreath
Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your example, you make America...
Tapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity
JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government and pledged that he would seek national consensus after an election in which Jewish far-rightists surged, drawing concern at home and abroad.
Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The consumer price index increased 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago, both lower than estimates. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also lower than expectations. Prices declined for medical care services, used...
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays
It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?
These Are the Top 10 Airlines in the World for 2022—and Not One U.S. Carrier Made the List
Airline-ranking company Skytrax ranked the world's best carriers, and not a single U.S. airline made it to the top 10. Delta Airlines did rank in the 24th spot and earned the title of the best airline in North America—a result backed up by this year's travelers satisfaction survey from The Points Guy.
