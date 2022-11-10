ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
The Associated Press

Fed up young climate activists: ‘Adults aren’t listening’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.
CNET

Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
960 The Ref

UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — It's half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

After quiet days, handful of protests at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — After days with almost no demonstrations, there were several small protests at this year’s UN climate conference calling Friday for the developed world to fight global warming more fairly and effectively. Demonstrators called for rich nations to compensate developing countries for...
The Guardian

Climate protesters in Lisbon storm building and urge minister to resign

Hundreds of protesters angry about the climate crisis took to the streets of Lisbon on Saturday, with dozens storming a building where Portugal’s economy minister, António Costa e Silva, was speaking, demanding that the former oil executive resign. Holding banners and chanting slogans, protesters demanded climate action. As...
PBS NewsHour

African nations negotiate funding for climate change mitigation at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Battling droughts, sandstorms, floods, wildfires, coastal erosion, cyclones and other weather events exacerbated by climate change, the African continent needs to adapt, but it needs funds to do so, leaders and negotiators from the continent said at the U.N. climate summit. It’s one of...
