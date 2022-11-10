McDonald’s has released its 2022 Christmas advert, which features a heartwarming message about family.Set to Becky Hill’s cover of “Only You” by Yazoo, “The List” features a young boy called Alfie who gets carried away with the excitement of writing a Christmas list to Santa Claus.The list reaches an extraordinary length before getting caught up and blown away in the wind, leaving Alfie upset.At the end of the advert, Alfie shares a moment with his family, as a reminder of what’s important during the festive season.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table

3 DAYS AGO