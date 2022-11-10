Read full article on original website
John Lewis drops low budget advert for Christmas 2022
Forget about Halloween ending and your local festive light switch-on, everybody knows that when the annual John Lewis advert lands, that’s when Christmas really begins. The brand-new advert is titled ‘The Beginner’ and sees a middle aged man try to become a skateboarder. As he tumbles and...
McDonald’s Christmas advert features heartwarming family message set to Becky Hill song
McDonald’s has released its 2022 Christmas advert, which features a heartwarming message about family.Set to Becky Hill’s cover of “Only You” by Yazoo, “The List” features a young boy called Alfie who gets carried away with the excitement of writing a Christmas list to Santa Claus.The list reaches an extraordinary length before getting caught up and blown away in the wind, leaving Alfie upset.At the end of the advert, Alfie shares a moment with his family, as a reminder of what’s important during the festive season.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
McDonald's brings a family together in tearjerking Christmas advert
McDonald's have finally released their Christmas advert and it's a proper tear jerker. In the ad, a young boy can be seen excitedly preparing for the big day, writing an extra long list to Santa. Unfortunately, the list gets taken away by a big gust of wind and, no matter...
Argos releases hilarious festive advert where a couple's quiet dinner party is crashed by their VERY eager neighbours
Argos is the latest British retailer to release its Christmas advert, with a funny clip centred on a couple's festive party that gets a bit out of hand. The 50-second long clip, which will air on ITV and Sky at 5:30pm today, shows a couple setting up a small and intimate dinner party for a few friends at their house.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips
There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
rsvplive.ie
The Crown star Imelda Staunton's happy home life with Downton Abbey husband Jim Carter and famous daughter
The Crown is back, and this time Imelda Staunton is at the helm as Queen Elizabeth, during a tumultuous time for the royal family. The London native is most widely known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films but has also starred in historical drama Pride and Nanny McPhee.
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
Mum praised for way she asked stranger to switch plane seats so her family could sit together
A woman has been heaped with praise after sharing how she convinced a fellow flyer to swap plane seats with her. Anna Lyn Cook took to TikTok where she explained that, despite trying to ensure her family were all sitting together when booking online, she wasn’t able to seat them next to each other.
Mum's genius £3 hack stops condensation and damp forming in your home
One mum's incredible £3 hack stops condensation and damp quicker than you can say 'oh, f***, not again.'. We love a big clean, there's just something about using all your pent-up energy on scrubbing that really sorts us out. Plus, it's cheaper than therapy and now there's a cheaper...
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
Man shows off Christmas acrylic nails but people say they look like 'bricks'
It may be early November, but it's never too early to treat yourself with a Christmas-inspired manicure. That's what TikToker Adam Birks thought when he went to the salon to get his first festive nail set of the season. After leaving the pamper session, Adam shared a TikTok video of...
Former wedding co-ordinator claims she's so hot grooms hit on her on their big day
A woman who used to work as a wedding planner says she’s so attractive that grooms would hit on her while she was planning their nuptials — and it gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘don’t tell the bride’. Nova Jewels used to...
Costco Just Brought Back 2 of Its Most Popular Holiday Bakery Finds — But the Price Looks a Little Different
Finding the perfect holiday dessert isn’t just a pie-in-the-sky notion. At least that’s what @Costcohotfinds told her 913K Instagram followers when she posted some pretty big news. And I do mean big. Seasonal pies have returned to the bakery at Costco, and they are huge. The caramel-y, nutty...
Mum shares genius kids' gift idea that also spreads out the cost of Christmas
A mum has shared the clever way she spreads out the cost of Christmas - and it's genius. Taking to a family life Facebook group, the mum explained how she spreads the cost of Christmas throughout the whole year, while ensuring her daughter has a range of different gifts to enjoy.
Bride's Brothers Dazzle Wedding Guests As Flower Boys: 'New Wedding Trend'
A viral video showing a bride's brothers serving as her "flower boys" at her wedding delighted guests and viewers alike. Jessica Wallace shared the video to her TikTok account @onlyonejesss, where it was viewed 12 million times. In the video, Lavaughn and Matthew Harvey, danced their way down the aisle while they tossed flower petals.
rsvplive.ie
Saoirse Ruane tells us what Ryan Tubridy is really like after he visited her home
Kiltullagh girl Saoirse Ruane became a household name in 2020 after a very emotional appearance on the Late Late Toy Show. Saoirse, then eight, told host Ryan Tubridy about losing her leg after doctors found a tumour and she captivated the hearts of the nation, and became life long friends with host Ryan Tubridy.
Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity
TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
The Good Karma Hospital has been axed after four series
The Good Karma Hospital has been axed after four series, leaving fans absolutely gutted to lose their favourite ‘easy viewing’ hit. The ITV drama follows a disillusioned junior doctor called Ruby (Amrita Acharia) who decides to leave to UK to make a fresh start in South India, taking a job in the under resourced Good Karma Hospital run by English expat Lydia (Amanda Redman).
