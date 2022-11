2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lifted into place after arriving in the plaza in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. About 100 spectators watched the lifting process of the 82-foot tall, 90-year-old Norway Spruce in the morning despite the rain. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO