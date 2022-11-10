Read full article on original website
South Korea steps closer to extraditing suspect in New Zealand suitcase murder case
SEOUL (Reuters) – A court in Seoul on Friday approved New Zealand’s request for the extradition of a mother suspected of murdering two children whose bodies were discovered in suitcases in Auckland, leaving South Korea’s justice minister to make the final decision. The 42-year-old Korean born woman,...
Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens
ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on on Istiklal Avenue, a typically crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
Germany’s IG Metall union calls for further strikes on Monday
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s IG Metall union on Sunday called for new strikes on Monday in its ongoing wage dispute. The so-called warning strikes will take place at targeted locations in the states of Hesse, Thuringia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the union said. The union, which represents metal and electric...
