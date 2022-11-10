Read full article on original website
Biden thanks Cambodia PM for stance on Russia war
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday thanked Cambodia’s prime minister and chair of the ASEAN regional bloc for his critical remarks about the war in Ukraine, and said he was looking forward to democracy returning to army-ruled Myanmar. Biden made the remarks ahead of...
Trade and security on agenda for Xi visit to Saudi Arabia – Saudi minister
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Strengthening trade ties and regional security will be priorities in an upcoming visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Saturday. The visit, which two sources said was expected to take place...
China’s Xi to meet Biden and attend G20, APEC next week
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping will meet his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden and attend the G20 Group of nations summit in Indonesia and the APEC summit in Thailand next week, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday. The meeting with Biden will be the pair’s first...
South Korea’s Yoon says hopes for cooperation with China, Japan -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday he hopes for the early activation of a mechanism for trilateral cooperation with China, Japan, Yonhap news agency reported. Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). (Reporting by Joyce Lee;...
Kremlin: Status of Kherson as ‘part of Russia’ unchanged
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian forces’ withdrawal from Kherson would not change the status of the region, which Moscow has proclaimed part of Russia after moving to annex it from Ukraine. Russia claimed Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions after holding what it...
China’s COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 12, including a record number of new daily cases in capital city Beijing, as well as in manufacturing hubs Guangzhou and Zhengzhou. The new cases come as industrial activity in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou has been disrupted by restrictions...
Biden seeks transparency from Cambodia PM on China role at navy base
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday raised concerns with the leader of Cambodia about Chinese activities at it Ream Naval Base, stressing the importance of full transparency, the White House said. Biden in a meeting with long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of...
Biden says won’t veer into conflict with China, as first summit ends in Asia
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden told Asian leaders on Sunday that U.S. lines of communication with China would stay open to prevent conflict, as the first of three summits of world leaders this week came to a close. Addressing the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Biden...
Egypt launched a comprehensive national human rights strategy, Sisi tells Biden
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard. Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential...
Russia’s Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia
(Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the West was “militarising” southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests, setting the stage for a confrontation between Russia and Western leaders at the G20 summit in Bali. Lavrov will head Russia’s delegation...
Japan and South Korea reaffirm efforts to resolve wartime labour disputes
SEOUL (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said that he and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have reaffirmed that their countries will work towards a swift resolution of the wartime labour issue. Kishida was speaking after a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart on the...
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China’s central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China’s property market situation. Yellen spoke about...
Russia rejects G20 focus on security
(Reuters) – Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world’s most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The G20 – a group of the world’s...
ASEAN leaders seek measurable indicators, timeline for Myanmar peace plan
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) decided on Friday that the bloc should ensure there were measurable indicators and a specific timeline for implementing a peace plan agreed with Myanmar’s junta after “little progress”. The bloc’s foreign ministers had...
Erdogan says Republican Senate control would help Turkey’s F-16 buy: media
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s effort to complete its purchase of F-16 jets would be “much easier” if Republicans end up controlling the U.S. Senate, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Saturday by Anadolu and other Turkish media as saying. “My hope is that the next month...
U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one the world’s key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels...
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
Biden says U.S., Japan, S. Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country, Japan and South Korea were “more aligned than ever” on North Korea, which he added has continued its “provocative behaviour”. Speaking in Cambodia after a trilateral meeting with Japan and...
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
