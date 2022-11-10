Read full article on original website
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton
Fulham vs Man Utd - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Fulham's Premier League meeting with Manchester United, including team news, lineups and prediction
The best right-backs to sign on Football Manager 2023
The best right-backs to sign on Football Manager 2023.
Marcelo Bielsa in talks with Bournemouth of vacant manager job
Bournemouth are interested in former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and have spoken to him about becoming their new head coach, but current interim Gary O'Neil remai
Mikel Arteta gives thoughts on Arsenal being top of Premier League at Christmas
Mikel Arteta has reacted to Arsenal being top of the Premier League at Christmas.
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Newcastle's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including team news, lineups and prediction
Man City 1-2 Brentford: Player ratings as Ivan Toney double sinks Cityzens
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's defeat against Brentford.
The best central midfielders to sign on Football Manager 2023
The best central midfielders to sign on Football Manager 2023.
West Ham 0-2 Leicester: Player ratings as clinical Foxes continue impressive form
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between West Ham and Leicester - 12 November 2022.
NYCFC appoint Nick Cushing as permanent head coach following interim spell
New York City FC have named Nick Cushing as their new permanent head coach, the club announced Thursday. Cushing had been serving as interim head coach since the departure of Ronny Deila in June, overseeing an 8-8-5 record in MLS regular-season play. After an initially slow start, Cushing was able...
Who should make Gareth Southgate's 26-player England squad?
Who Gareth Southgate should pick in England's 26-player World Cup squad.
Christian Eriksen Responds To Erik Ten Hag & Marcus Rashford Praise
Christian Eriksen has responded to praise from his Manchester United colleagues Marcus Rashford and Erik Ten Hag.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Darwin Nunez double sends Reds into sixth
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Southampton
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Magpies return to third place
Match report and player ratings as Newcastle United beat Chelsea in the Premier League.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 16
90min predicts Premier League results from gamweek 16 of the 2022/23 season.
Lionel Messi explains how Pep Guardiola 'did a lot of harm' to football
Lionel Messi says Pep Guardiola is so good that he's harmed football.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolves
Graham Potter rues Chelsea performance following Newcastle defeat
Chelsea manager Graham Potter gives his thoughts on his side's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League.
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings as late Bentancur brace seals comeback win
Tottenham left it late to come from behind and beat Leeds 4-3 on Saturday.
