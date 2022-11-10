Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Plus flops! Why Apple made a mistake with its iPhone 14 lineup
The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple’s first attempt at a less expensive big-screened iPhone in recent history. For the last couple of years the 6.7” display was reserved for the ultra-premium Pro Max. However, in light of poor iPhone mini sales, the Cupertino company decided to shake things up a bit and discard its smallest iPhone in favor of the new Plus.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
iPhones have a hidden keyboard that lets you type faster
We’re all used to typing away on our phones, but did you know there’s a way we could all be doing it faster? The QWERTY keyboard is used by millions of people around the world everyday. However, there’s a new keyboard people can access with the latest update which is potentially quicker. iPhone users who downloaded the latest iOS 16 update can now use the Dvorak keyboard. Despite the fact it’ll be unfamiliar to many people, it’s not a new concept in and of itself. The keyboard was first used back in 1936 after being invented by psychologist August Dvorak. Sign up...
technewstoday.com
How to Block Emails on iPhone
Emails are a great way to send and receive important files, messages, and updates. But over time, numerous unwanted messages clutter your inbox. They can be spam, offers, or unnecessary images or jokes from your friends. The overall situation can cause a mix-up, and your important emails get lost in...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
Good news for USB-C on the iPhone 15, but bad news for Apple
Apple's marketing VP says that USB-C on iPhone is definitely coming by 2024
TechRadar
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
CNET
How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone
You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Apple releases iOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes and improvements
A day after seeding iOS 16.2 beta 2, Apple is releasing to all users iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 These updates bring important bug fixes, such as one affecting the SKAdNetwork API, which focuses on letting advertisers measure the success of their campaigns. Here’s what you need to know about these updates.
Albany Herald
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
TechRadar
Apple’s life-saving satellite feature could arrive in your iPhone 14's next update
One of the biggest announcements to emerge from Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event concerned the company’s potentially groundbreaking Emergency SOS via Satellite feature – but until now, we’d heard precious little about when it might actually arrive. In a new support post (opens in new tab)...
Apple Insider
'Custom Accessibility Mode' found in iOS 16.2 beta
Code within the new iOS 16.2 beta has fragments of a new "custom accessibility mode" which would allow users to customize the homescreen for specific disability needs. Apple's iOS 16.2 beta comes with camera fixes, and 5G enabled for users in India, plus the new Freeform app. However, it also includes an unannounced new Custom Accessibility Mode.
One UI 5 (Android 13) starts arriving for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Samsung begins rolling a stable build of One UI 5 to U.S. beta testers of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Fold 4. This Android 13 update for these foldables introduces users to Samsung's most customizable OS to date.
Comments / 0