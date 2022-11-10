ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Offense struggles in 45-19 loss as Bulldog run game is grounded

STARKVILLE – The answer was, no. Clearly and emphatically no. Mississippi State was not going to be able to run the football against Georgia. Instead the host Bulldogs found themselves run to, well, ground by the other SEC dogs. There were all sorts of reasons for the 45-19 final and no absolute single issue. Well, other than recruiting and if scoreboards used those rankings the margin of victory and defeat would have been similar.
STARKVILLE, MS
Yardbarker

Five reasons why Auburn beats Texas A&M

Following the firing of Bryan Harsin, Cadillac Williams was named the Interim Head Coach. This was a different Auburn team than we had seen for the last two seasons and I would not be surprised if we don't see this Auburn team play at a different level because of the leadership change.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

From the tour: Details on every room in Auburn's new football facility

AUBURN, Alabama — After 20 months of construction, Auburn's state-of-the art football facility is complete. The Tigers were introduced to the Woltosz Football Performance Center this week, though the team will not move in until after the regular season. The $91.9 million project was approved all the way back in September 2019 and puts Auburn now near the top of the facilities arms race in college football with a space that can rival some of the best in the country.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard shares his thoughts on Emoni Bates

DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team escaped an upset bid from Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Bates, a former five-star prospect and household name since he was a sophomore in high school, scored 30 points with five rebounds in his EMU debut. His went shot-for-shot with Hunter Dickinson during a thrilling game that saw the Wolverines’ big man do just better — 31 points on 13-for-17 from the floor in 32 minutes.
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

Cedric Tillman out for Mizzou game

Tennessee senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman is out for today's game between the No. 5 Vols and Missouri. Tillman was dressed out and a full participant in warmups, but after going through Senior Day festivities, he walked out to the sideline in street clothes. Tennessee has confirmed Tillman is out...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams

Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win

There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length. Much was made of two...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Top247 DL Johnny Bowens will commit on Thanksgiving

Converse (Texas) Judson Top247 defensive lineman Johnny Bowens tells 247Sports he will announce his college decision on Thanksgiving. His finalists are Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Bowens is tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 32 defensive lineman and No. 222 prospect overall. The blue-chipper broke...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
IOWA CITY, IA

