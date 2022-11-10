Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Interim Auburn HC Cadillac Williams has message for college football world after his first win
Cadillac Williams had a message for the college football world after winning his first game as Auburn’s interim head coach. The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 in front of an electric crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. The fans packed the house and everyone stuck around to celebrate the first win under Williams.
247Sports
Auburn's Cadillac on what this has meant to him: 'makes me want to sell out even more for this university'
AUBURN, Alabama—As the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Andy Burcham has done hundreds of broadcasts of different sports and hosted Tiger Talk countless times. On Thursday night at Baumhower’s Victory Grille, Burcham said he saw something he’s never seen before. Heading into his second game as Auburn’s...
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
Nick Saban gives updates on Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs after Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks exited Saturday’s game against Ole Miss with an injury. The junior made his third consecutive start but was only on the field for one play as he sustained an injury on the Rebels’ first play of the contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
247Sports
West Virginia beats Oklahoma: Garrett Greene wows after replacing JT Daniels, Brent Venables under fire
West Virginia's woes against Oklahoma are over after the Mountaineers edged out the Sooners, 23-20, via a walk-off field goal. WVU trailed 10-0 in the first half before rallying back for the victory, and doing so with an unlikely hero as Mountaineers coach Neal Brown picked up a win he desperately needed amid hot seat reports.
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
SERIES HISTORY: Alabama and Ole Miss over the past decade
After a gut-wrenching loss on the road to the LSU Tigers last week, it appears as if the Crimson Tide have been eliminated from the college football playoffs. The loss is the Tide’s second of the season and no team has ever lost twice and still qualified for the playoffs.
Offense struggles in 45-19 loss as Bulldog run game is grounded
STARKVILLE – The answer was, no. Clearly and emphatically no. Mississippi State was not going to be able to run the football against Georgia. Instead the host Bulldogs found themselves run to, well, ground by the other SEC dogs. There were all sorts of reasons for the 45-19 final and no absolute single issue. Well, other than recruiting and if scoreboards used those rankings the margin of victory and defeat would have been similar.
247Sports
Caddy will roll into Jordan-Hare with former teammates by his side for support
AUBURN, Alabama–When Carnell "Cadillac" Williams gives his pre-game talk on Saturday night and leads the Auburn football team onto to the field, he will have a large group of his former teammates by his side for support. Williams, an All-American running back for the Tigers, is in his second...
Yardbarker
Five reasons why Auburn beats Texas A&M
Following the firing of Bryan Harsin, Cadillac Williams was named the Interim Head Coach. This was a different Auburn team than we had seen for the last two seasons and I would not be surprised if we don't see this Auburn team play at a different level because of the leadership change.
Jaxson Dart talks 30-24 heartbreaker to Alabama
Alabama scored 13 straight second-half points and Ole Miss fell 20 yards short of victory, losing 30-24 and having their 14-game home win streak snapped. Quarterback Jaxson Dart addressed the loss in the postgame presser.
247Sports
From the tour: Details on every room in Auburn's new football facility
AUBURN, Alabama — After 20 months of construction, Auburn's state-of-the art football facility is complete. The Tigers were introduced to the Woltosz Football Performance Center this week, though the team will not move in until after the regular season. The $91.9 million project was approved all the way back in September 2019 and puts Auburn now near the top of the facilities arms race in college football with a space that can rival some of the best in the country.
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard shares his thoughts on Emoni Bates
DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team escaped an upset bid from Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Bates, a former five-star prospect and household name since he was a sophomore in high school, scored 30 points with five rebounds in his EMU debut. His went shot-for-shot with Hunter Dickinson during a thrilling game that saw the Wolverines’ big man do just better — 31 points on 13-for-17 from the floor in 32 minutes.
Cedric Tillman out for Mizzou game
Tennessee senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman is out for today's game between the No. 5 Vols and Missouri. Tillman was dressed out and a full participant in warmups, but after going through Senior Day festivities, he walked out to the sideline in street clothes. Tennessee has confirmed Tillman is out...
Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams
Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win
There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length. Much was made of two...
Top247 DL Johnny Bowens will commit on Thanksgiving
Converse (Texas) Judson Top247 defensive lineman Johnny Bowens tells 247Sports he will announce his college decision on Thanksgiving. His finalists are Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Bowens is tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 32 defensive lineman and No. 222 prospect overall. The blue-chipper broke...
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
