STARKVILLE – The answer was, no. Clearly and emphatically no. Mississippi State was not going to be able to run the football against Georgia. Instead the host Bulldogs found themselves run to, well, ground by the other SEC dogs. There were all sorts of reasons for the 45-19 final and no absolute single issue. Well, other than recruiting and if scoreboards used those rankings the margin of victory and defeat would have been similar.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO