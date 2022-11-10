Read full article on original website
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under: Thomas Suddes
But for Democrats’ capture of a Cincinnati-area U.S. House seat — not entirely a surprise — Tuesday’s election underlined yet again the long, slow decline of the Ohio Democratic Party. Tuesday also heralded the emergence of a potential national Republican star: U.S. Senator-elect J.D. (James David)...
New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide
As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
Gov. DeWine’s lopsided victory comes with an asterisk - the extremists to his right: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Mike DeWine’s encyclopedic knowledge of government makes him an effective officeholder. After taking nearly 63% of the vote, Ohio’s governor now has a mandate to lead, the opportunity of a lifetime to build on his accomplishments and no longer acquiesce to the extremists in his party.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
Ohio reports 10,865 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Nov. 10
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio dropped closer to the 10,000-case benchmark this week for COVID-19, as the number of cases dipped from 12,262 last week to 10,865 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000 again for two weeks in October. The weekly county was as high as 29,876 in late July.
Ohio’s congressional results suggest newly gerrymandered map more closely aligns with electorate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s new congressional map appears less gerrymandered than it has been over the past decade by at least one measurement. The result is the allocation of Ohio’s 15 congressional seats come 2023 will be closer to the partisan split of voters than it has been over the last several election cycles.
Ravencrest in Hunting Valley is Northeast Ohio’s most expensive listing at $15M: House of the Week
HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio -- Ravencrest, the largest and most expensive home in Northeast Ohio, is on the market for $15,000,000. Designed by the architectural firm Paskevich and Associates, the Tudor-style estate was built for real estate developer Scott Wolstein, who passed away in May. It took him about five years and $30 million to build his dream home, which was completed in 2009. Sitting on 150 acres of land overlooking the Chagrin Valley, the country estate offers 32,000-sq. ft. of living space with 6 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and a long list of amenities.
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS, Ohio—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted...
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in regional semifinals Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in Friday’s regional semifinal round of the OHSAA playoffs. Click on the score to read the game story. DIVISION I. Region 1. No. 1 St. Edward 28, No. 5 St. Ignatius 7. DIVISION II. Region 5.
Shaker schools want to support students, not divide communities. That’s why state education board should reject anti-LGBTQ+ resolution: Emmitt Jolly
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As members of the Shaker Heights Board of Education, we work with resolve to make sure our schools are safe, welcoming places for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of the color of their skin or their gender identity. We will not place any of our...
Man stumbles upon a pet cemetery while digging a trench, Russell Township police blotter
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Suspicious, Fairmount Road:. While digging a trench a man found four garbage bags close together that appear to have remains in them. He contacted police Oct. 29. The responding officers determined that the remains were from small animals believed to be the previous owners’ pets.
