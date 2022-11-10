ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide

As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
Ohio reports 10,865 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Nov. 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio dropped closer to the 10,000-case benchmark this week for COVID-19, as the number of cases dipped from 12,262 last week to 10,865 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000 again for two weeks in October. The weekly county was as high as 29,876 in late July.
Ravencrest in Hunting Valley is Northeast Ohio’s most expensive listing at $15M: House of the Week

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio -- Ravencrest, the largest and most expensive home in Northeast Ohio, is on the market for $15,000,000. Designed by the architectural firm Paskevich and Associates, the Tudor-style estate was built for real estate developer Scott Wolstein, who passed away in May. It took him about five years and $30 million to build his dream home, which was completed in 2009. Sitting on 150 acres of land overlooking the Chagrin Valley, the country estate offers 32,000-sq. ft. of living space with 6 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and a long list of amenities.
