The Fifth Hebei International Industrial Design Week (HIDW) Held Its Grand Opening Today

 3 days ago
XIONG’AN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--

The opening ceremony of the Fifth Hebei International Industrial Design Week (HIDW) was held today at the Business and Service Convention Center of Xiong’an New Area, Hebei Province. Themed on Design Vitalizes the City of the Future , the whole event will run through 7 days from the 10 th -16 th, Nov. in an online and offline combined mode, and a series of thematic activities will be organized at the same time including the Keynote Speech Session, Xiong’an Design Forum, International Design New Products Releasing, etc. to gather high-end design resources from all around the world to facilitate the deep integration of Hebei Industrial Design and elements like industry, city, technology, culture and innovation.

The Fifth Hebei International Industrial Design Week (HIDW) Held Its Grand Opening Today (Photo: Business Wire)

The whole exhibition area for the show of innovated design products from this year’s HIDW covers an area of 6000 square meters and the exhibition layout was carefully planned by British Master Modern Design Curator Matthew Jones and Chairwoman of Hebei Industrial Design Center (HIDC) FENG Changhong to showcase over 3000 entries of excellent design works from different countries and regions around the world including South Korea, U.S.A., the UK, China Taiwan, China Hongkong, etc., as well as China domestic original designing and Hebei characteristic design products. Also, this year’s guest country the Netherlands will show its design boutiques as a special.

In collaboration with Tiktok online commercial platform, live-streaming commerce of “Original Brands Carnival” activities will be held to provide commercial services for global design products including products of the exhibitors to make the best use of HIDW & Tiktok joint forces, initiating a new cloud mode for Hebei industrial design economy with an open mind and concrete activities.

