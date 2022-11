PASADENA, Calif. (AP)Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams. ”That was a big win for the program. It meant a lot,” coach Jedd...

