Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 11, 2022

Nicole has moved away from Florida and its influence over our weather is waning. A few feeder bands may pass through the region into Friday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction

Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, flooding to Appalachia

ORLANDO, Fla. - The remnants of Nicole are moving toward the northeast roughly 36 hours after making landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm left behind devastating flooding and damage. On Friday evening, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nicolewas located about 55 miles from Charleston,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida airports announce reopening plans after Tropical Storm Nicole

Now that Tropical Storm Nicole has come and left, Florida airports have begun to announce reopening plans. Those who planned on traveling to the sunshine state can resume their travel plans beginning tomorrow. Orlando International Airport. Orlando International Airport (MCO) said some flights will be arriving Thursday night. Beginning Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person injured in Brevard County plane crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a plane crash in Brevard County Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials. Around 12:30 p.m., the Brevard County Fire Rescue along with other agencies said they responded to reports of a plane crash. One person was a "trauma alert" and was...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

