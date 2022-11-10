Read full article on original website
Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 11, 2022
Nicole has moved away from Florida and its influence over our weather is waning. A few feeder bands may pass through the region into Friday evening.
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Broward County pier partially collapses after storm makes landfall as hurricane
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane in the early morning hours Thursday, quickly getting downgraded as it weakened after making landfall — but not before it left destruction in its wake. Residents along Florida's east coast woke up to flooding and wind damage from...
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction
Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
How much damage did Hurricane Nicole create in Florida? Estimates already above $500 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The damage and destruction from Hurricane Nicole – from collapsed homes and high-rise buildings to flooded streets – is already estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and will likely continue to rise. Hurricane Nicole made landfall around...
Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, flooding to Appalachia
ORLANDO, Fla. - The remnants of Nicole are moving toward the northeast roughly 36 hours after making landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm left behind devastating flooding and damage. On Friday evening, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nicolewas located about 55 miles from Charleston,...
Snow in Florida? Massive amounts of sea foam wash ashore post Hurricane Nicole
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - No, it did not snow overnight in Florida — although it appears to have. One part of St. Augustine looks like a winter wonderland, not because of snow, but because of sea foam. A FOX 35 News viewer sent a video showing massive amounts of...
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
WATCH: Transformer blows in Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole
Video shows a transformer blowing and lighting up the sky in Melbourne Beach, Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole. Power outages are widespread after the system came ashore as a hurricane.
Florida airports announce reopening plans after Tropical Storm Nicole
Now that Tropical Storm Nicole has come and left, Florida airports have begun to announce reopening plans. Those who planned on traveling to the sunshine state can resume their travel plans beginning tomorrow. Orlando International Airport. Orlando International Airport (MCO) said some flights will be arriving Thursday night. Beginning Friday,...
Video of 'sharks' swimming in Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral
HUTCHINSON BEACH, Fla. - Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached the state on Wednesday. Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, recorded the video and posted it to social media. In...
Florida man rescued from sinking sailboat as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - Robert Shufelt was caught in the middle of the Indian River, trapped on a sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole, after choosing to ride out the storm on a boat that he has called home for the past 14 years. "Three anchors down, and they broke loose, that...
Owners of Florida beachfront homes left heartbroken from Hurricane Nicole's destruction
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - At least two dozen beachfront houses have been deemed unsafe along Wilbur by the Sea. It has been difficult for residents living there trying to protect their homes. "We’ve had this home since 2014. My wife died suddenly, and it was always our dream," said Dan Epperson,...
Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
1 person injured in Brevard County plane crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a plane crash in Brevard County Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials. Around 12:30 p.m., the Brevard County Fire Rescue along with other agencies said they responded to reports of a plane crash. One person was a "trauma alert" and was...
Nicole whips 100-mph gust at NASA's moon rocket on Kennedy Space Center launch pad
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Even before making landfall, Hurricane Nicole produced nearly 90-mph wind gusts on Florida's Space Coast, where NASA's Space Launch System rocket is on the launch pad awaiting its mission to the moon. NASA managers decided earlier this week to leave the 322-foot-tall moon rocket and Orion...
