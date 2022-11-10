Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Parents often tell children not to talk to strangers or not to take things from people they don't know. This is instilled in them from a young age to avoid getting into any sort of danger. However, a mom on social media thinks differently. In a video that's gathering quite a bit of attention online, she says that she teaches her daughters to identify strange behaviors instead of the traditional "stranger danger" method.

Life coach Marcie Whalen explains in her Instagram video why she asks her daughters to be wary of strange behavior instead of stranger danger. "Most people are good people. And we want our girls to be outgoing and have conversations with people," Whalen says in the viral clip. "And so instead of talking about strangers, we talk about strange behavior."

Whalen explains that she believes it is much more beneficial to teach children how to recognize strange behavior since kids are most often abused or hurt by people they already know. "My girls understand what to look for, whether it's in somebody they know really well or somebody they don't know at all," she continues in the video. "It's categorized as strange behavior and therefore the red flags go up."

For example, Whalen's children know that if an adult asks them to keep a secret from their mom and dad or asks them to go somewhere without their parents - that's strange behavior.

According to National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) , less than 1% percent of child kidnappers are non-family people. Callahan Walsh, an executive director told TODAY that he completely agrees with Whalen. "At the National Center, we don't teach stranger danger, either. We know that child safety is much more nuanced than just a rhyming phrase," said Callahan. "There are inherent flaws with that strategy."

He said that one of the major problems is when a child is asked, "What does a stranger look like?" They almost always describe strangers as someone who is "ugly" "mean" or "monster-like." Also if a child is abducted, it is most often a trusted stranger such as a woman with children, a security guard, or a store clerk that will come to their aid. "You want to have conversations with your kids about trusted strangers because those trusted strangers can help rescue them," Callahan said.

What Whalen calls "strange behaviors" are referred to as luring tactics at NCMEC. "We've seen that time and time again where someone will ask a child for directions and then grab them," Callahan said. "Same goes with, 'Hey, I've got candy in my car,' and 'Help me look for a lost puppy.'" He added that 80% of kids are able to get away by kicking, screaming, and drawing attention to the situation.

Whalen has garnered more than 648,000 views since uploading the video on Tiktok . Comments are still pouring in about the issue. "Stranger behavior teaches kids to recognize when they feel uncomfortable & to look for help. Trust your gut, if it feels strange, it probably is," wrote one person. Added another, "In fact, ‘Strangers’ can often help if you find yourself in need of help!"

The bond between dogs and their humans is exceptionally beautiful. Our furry friends are an indispensable part of our lives and we cannot even go one day without them. It is a dog parent's worst nightmare when their beloved pooch goes missing and it causes them great distress and heartbreak. This was what happened to Allison Crookshank and her family when they lost their 6-month-old puppy in a car accident. The accident ejected their pet dog, Penny Moo, out of the vehicle's window and although the family searched extensively for the Cavalier King Charles spaniel, the densely forested landscape surrounding the road made their attempts futile, reports The Washington Post . Allison said, "We thought Penny Moo was gone forever."

Fortunately, local volunteers who monitor the Lost Dogs of King County Facebook group got involved in finding Moo. According to Lily Burns—who volunteers about 16 hours a day as the group's Facebook moderator—the group has more than 34,000 members and a 92 percent success record in reuniting individuals with missing dogs. "About 30 people post about missing dogs every day, and we look into each and every one. If there's a dog out there that needs help, that's where my heart is. We do everything we can to help reunite them," she explained.

Volunteers got involved in Penny Moo's disappearance—which was approximately three years ago—after a passerby notified Allison about the missing pets Facebook page within hours of her car accident. Wrought with worry about the canine's safety with the night falling, Allison shared a photo of Penny Moo on the group along with information about her disappearance. Within minutes of her posting, volunteers were out looking for her dog, she revealed.

Allison and her children made "lost dog" posters after the search party returned home once it got dark. However, they never had to use them as she received a phone call the next morning from the group's founder, James Branson, informing her that they had located her dog. They "found her under an overpass, about 50 yards from the accident scene," Allison revealed. Branson put her on his cellphone speaker so she could call out to Penny Moo and convince the puppy to come over to him. It's one of the strategies used by volunteers to keep missing dogs from becoming more scared, confused, and running away from rescuers.

"She heard my voice and she ran right over to him. I can't put into words how grateful I am. Jim thought, 'If I were this dog, where would I go? What would I do?'" said Allison. "What he did was such an incredible kindness. I think about what he did for us and Penny Moo every day."

"Happy reunions are rewarding for the dogs, the cats and the people. That's what keeps me going. And I also like working with my dogs — they're my family," said Branson. He explained that he started the Lost Dogs of King County Facebook page in 2014 after seeing that a similar organization in Snohomish County, Washington, was having success reuniting lost dogs with their humans. He also manages the Useless Bay Sanctuary, a non-profit that assists stray pets find homes. He employs two of his own dogs, Wakomu and Tino, to assist in the recovery of missing pets and cats in frequently forested and inaccessible places.

Over the years, the group has become an invaluable tool for the community. Accounting to Seattle Times , whenever stray dogs arrive at the county shelter, staff workers search the Lost Dogs group and other similar sites to see if they can find matches. According to Kathy Pickart, a Kent retiree who was reunited with her Shih Tzu, Sidney, many members of the Lost Dogs group join to find a specific dog and then stay because they appreciate the work the organization does. The group has solved thousands of cases so far and helped countless lost dogs reunite with their families.

Medical conditions rarely turn into a blessing but that's what happened to a 38-year-old father. Moe Hunter revealed that he woke up from a coma with newfound artistic skills and started a new life and career, reports Mirror . Hunter was in a coma for more than a month after being diagnosed with a rare form of bacterial meningitis and Tuberculosis in his brain in 2004. At Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, he was placed in a coma while physicians underwent life-saving surgery to install a shunt to drain fluid from his head.

After he woke up following the brain surgery, he had no memory. Still, everyone around him was shocked as he started displaying proficiency in skills he had never had before the surgery. He discovered that he could think more creatively and engage in artistic endeavors like drawing, painting, and sculpting flawlessly. He never had these qualities before and even did pretty badly in the art classes at his school. Moe explained that before his incredible shift into a brilliant artist, people used to scoff at his artwork.

He said, "I woke up on October 13, 2004. I don't remember anything before 2004 — everything has been relayed to me by family and friends. After being given this second chance at life and new talent, I wanted to make the most of it so I went self-employed as a carpenter making toyboxes."

However, now he has flourished into a talented artist and started a career as a carpenter and started building life-size models of objects from television and films. Moe has subsequently sold portions of his artwork and presented his incredible works at Comic-Con conventions around the country. His house is now filled with paintings, drawings, and models, including a life-size R2-D2, Chappie, and an AT-ST from Star Wars.

He said, "Even to this day some of my family can't believe it, they're still completely shocked. It's insane but when I spoke to the neurologist he just said 'enjoy it and said there's so much about the brain they still can't decipher and this is just a phenomenon." He further said that even he is shocked looking at his work as he never thought he was capable of this.

Doctors describe him as a "walking miracle" as he recovered quickly and started displaying newfound skills after his brain surgery. Moe added, "Nobody has given a medical explanation for it. I just know comas can do crazy things to a human brain. They just kind of said there are many stories and theories over the years and people have woken from comas with skills and even speak other languages."

He said that the first thing he drew after the surgery was "a Legend of Zelda sketch" and his mother was surprised. "It was crazy, I haven't stopped since then," he added. "I just found I had this passion there which never existed in me before. I just feel incredibly lucky but also shocked as I don't know where this came from."

A good, home-cooked supper is frequently the finest way to demonstrate parental love. A video of a Chinese man filming his cancer-stricken mother preparing their final meal proves this! The video was posted on Douyin last week by a man called Deng from Dalian in northeast China. In the now-viral video, his mother, bald and dressed in pajamas, was busy cooking in the kitchen. The video is set to the classic Chinese folk music ballad Farewell , per South China Morning Post , and Deng captioned it, “Mom, rest in peace. Nothing will defeat me anymore.” Deng, who is in his twenties, shot the video shortly before his mother died earlier this month. Deng says his mother was a strong and independent woman. She was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in February but did not tell her family because she was afraid they would be concerned. She only allowed Deng to accompany her for cancer treatment.

Deng shared that his mother endured three rounds of chemotherapy, but she never complained, no matter how terrible it was. He claimed that days following his mother's third chemotherapy session, she abruptly asked him what meal he wanted. “She asked me to go to the market with her. We bought kelp, potatoes, and meat. After returning home, she went to the kitchen to cook,” Deng said.

“While she was cooking in the kitchen, I was sitting in the living room. I couldn’t stop crying seeing the sight of her back,” he said. “She was already very feeble, but she still cooked for me. She was gasping for breath and took a rest for a long time after cooking.” Deng stated that the lunch, the last his mother prepared, tasted just as nice as the previous ones she had prepared. “The taste was the same as before. I ate all the food at that dinner. I will remember those tastes forever,” said Deng.

The video even gathered clicks on Reddit's subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, with over 1,000 upvotes. “Perhaps my mother knew that I am a vlogger and this video is the last gift she gave me,” Deng shared, referring to the 80,000 likes and wonderful comments the video has received online.

User BringOutYDead said , "Love is the most important ingredient..." User Kvothe_bloodless shared their own experience, saying , "My grandma always said she was retiring from cooking when she hit 70, then 80, then one of my last trips there when she was 90 and mostly confined to a wheelchair due to bad knees, she still got up and made my dad and myself lunch. We ate and we laughed and I hugged her knowing time was growing short with her. She was such an amazing cook and I didn't know until after she was gone that she had owned a restaurant for 15 years once upon a time. An army could show up and she'd figure out something to cook for everyone. I miss her."

User Scary-Second8308 said , "Bless this world. I haven't cried for a long time and after watching all these videos I'm just so happy thank you for this I haven't felt so happy in a while bless all of you." Another user Maleficent-Paper-593 added , "I have considered myself blessed to have had lost loved ones in my life. Through the emptiness and sadness, I understand that I am a better person because of their love. Bless you, in your time of loss."





The courting stage of a relationship ends when it reaches the six-month mark, and you start to truly settle into your new(ish) partnership. Around this time, the initial rush of infatuation starts to fade and a new, deeper loving bond begins to take its place. Of course, you should be proud of yourself for managing to maintain a relationship over the past few months, but that's not the only thing. According to Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional relationship counselor, you should also ensure that you know these 12 things about your love interest six months into a relationship to make sure you're on the right road in your relationship.

“As a couple’s counselor, I feel like these are some important basics that you’ll want to build on as you continue your relationship,” the therapist had said in a now-viral TikTok video that got viewed about 13 million times and got over 1.6 million likes. “If you and your partner can answer nine out of 12 correctly, you’re doing great,” he adds. Jeff tried to reassure his viewers at the start of the video, saying, "If you don't know these things, don't freak out, just ask each other. As a couple's counselor, I feel these are important basics that you want to build on as you continue your relationship."

He asserts that your partner should also be able to answer these questions about you. "If you and your partner can answer nine out of 12 correctly, you're doing great," he adds. The list, according to Jeff, is not all-inclusive, urging his viewers to add any other queries they felt were crucial to learning about a partner up front. Some of the questions were more introspective, such as how their family influences their development and whether they identify as spiritual.

Some other that the Oregon-based therapist suggested were simpler ones; like what is it that makes your partner "laugh and cry.

Here is the full list:

1. What makes them laugh or cry?

2. What are they passionate about?

3. How did their family affect their growth?

4. What makes them mad?

5. Do they have spiritual beliefs and how do they affect their life choices?

6. What are their defining moments?

7. What is the most important to them?

8. How would they define success?

9. What kind of support do they need when they're stressed or sad?

10. What are they the proudest of about themselves?

11. What can instantly light them up inside?

12. How do they recharge their emotional batteries?

The questions on the list were immediately popular, and many followers agreed with the counselor that they were crucial. Many others joked that they are unable to answer these questions regarding themselves. Some claimed that, contrary to what they had anticipated, the questions weren't at all "basic." TikTok user @urfavoritefatbitch commented, "bestie I can't even answer these for myself." Another user, @girltalkwithjess, joked saying, "I thought this was going to be like, how many siblings do they have." User @leahross86 joked, "not me 35 years into relationship with myself with none of the answers 🤣"

On Instagram , the video got over 1.6 million views and many hearty comments. Numerous individuals offered their own questions to be added to the list. Instagram User @bikergal09 commented, "You should also know how they deal with conflict. So many people don't have the hard conversations in those early months to avoid conflict, but can they REALLY know each other that way?" TikTok user @runkelstiltskin commented, "Kids, politics, religion, and finances are HUGE to talk about before a commitment." User @thesnappingpoet commented, "I love how this is basically just details of 'what do I need to know to care for the person?'"

Kindness is a rare commodity these days, but it is the most beautiful thing in the world. A viral video on social media is maybe the best example of this. In the video, a homeless man is seen joyfully celebrating the birthday of two street dogs and it could quite possibly move you to tears.

The now-viral video, posted on Twitter by a user named Blanco, shows a homeless man sitting on a stairwell with two dogs. His furry pals are seen wearing adorable party hats. The man then pulls out a cake and places two candles on them. He lit the candles and sang the pups happy birthday, before kissing both the dogs and cutting a slice of cake for each of them. "There are still some humans who fill us with pride," reads the text on the tweet.

The video is garnering a lot of love on social media, with many people pointing out how love knows no bounds. "You don't need to have lots of money to make things special... you just need to have a heart. And this man has a heart of gold. Even with his limited resources he is making things special for his furry friends. Love and kindness knows no boundaries," wrote one Twitter user.

The video sparked a conversation online with some users discussing whether unhoused animals should be taken away from homeless persons who care for them. A user commented , "There are people out there that go out of their way to steal animals away from homeless people, claiming to 'want to help the animal'. Animals and more importantly pets are just as important if not more so to homeless people. They are a thing of unconditional love & companionship." Another user agreed, saying, "I can't help but wonder if homeless pets are happier than their 'domesticated' counterparts. As long as needs for food/water are met, they just hang out with their pack all day, exercising or resting. Much closer to their evolutionary roots than in an apartment building."

Another Twitter user commented that the relationship between the dogs and the man is extremely beautiful. "you can really feel how important those dogs are to him. its like he is happy that these guys is with him even in bad times," the user noted. "I am thanking God for his blessings for this man, the reason I’m crying right now is because I do the same thing to my two, every night I give them a kiss and thank them for their company on my I think 1,055 day journey after losing my home. this is one of my favorite," reads another comment.

Another homeless man made headlines in 2020 for his heartwarming relationship with animals. The W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, caught fire on December 18. Keith Walker, a homeless man of 53 years old, ran into the flames to save the helpless animals trapped within. Despite the danger he faced, he rose to the situation and saved every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Walker was described as her "guardian angel" by Gracie Hamlin, the owner of W-Underdogs, who added that she is eternally grateful to the man for his heroic deed. Though the fire did not fully damage the animal sanctuary, it has rendered it uninhabitable. Fortunately, the shelter was only a week away from relocating.

"I was nervous as hell, I'm not going to lie," Walker, who has his own pet pitbull, shared in an interview. "I was really scared to go in there with all that smoke. But God put me there to save those animals. If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world. My dog is my best friend, and I wouldn't be here without him, so I knew I had to save all those other dogs."

Lengthy flights often test the patience of the passengers and cause great discomfort and difficulties. Moreover, if the flight doesn't make stops or layovers, it can be more overbearing. The world's longest flight non-stop flight flies between New York and Singapore and covers a distance of 9,537 miles. As excruciating as this 19 hours flight sounds, people are more baffled about the route it takes to reach the destination after a person on the flight shared the fact.

People on TikTok are questioning and wondering why this flight appears to fly in a curve rather than a straight line which would mean reaching the destination in a shorter time. Travel With DJ informed people on TikTok about his discovery of the flight that flies from John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport and lands at Singapore Chani Airport. His video shows the path of this flight actually goes north around Greenland, flying across the North pole then south over Russia and China to reach the destination.

People were completely confused mentioning that if the flight was directly in a straight line over Africa, it will make more sense. One user commented, "Why don't they just fly straight east?" Another added, "bro took a world tour." However, there were several people who understood the logic behind this curved route and one of them commented, "These comments are a perfect example of why we need school." Another added, "A lot of you don’t understand geography and that scares me."

The video went viral gathering over 6.5 million views and thousands of comments from confused TikTok users. The route when looked at on a flat map may seem outrageous but there is a logical explanation behind it. According to One Monroe Aerospace , most flights from the United States to Asia choose "curved" routes because they are not only safer but also quicker contrary to popular opinion. Since Earth is not flat, flat maps can be perplexing. It is, in fact, spherical. As a result, straight lines do not provide the shortest distance between two points.

A curved route will provide the fastest and most fuel-efficient flight for a commercial airline going from the United States to Asia or elsewhere. Moreover, these curved routes are safer than straight routes. Commercial airlines usually use a Northern bent route across Canada and Alaska. As a result, they spend less time over the Pacific Ocean, which allows for emergency landings if necessary.

Some TikTok users also tried to explain with one user commenting, "For those who are wondering, the planes fly to the top of the sphere at its circumference is smaller, thus traveling lesser distances & saves fuel." Another added, "I for a split second wondered why it flew so far, then used a single brain cell and realized."

The TikTok account explains several routes and wonders about traveling. They have also done a video on the world's longest shipping route from Pakistan to Russia covering almost 20k miles. This also perplexed users who wondered why it takes the long way which in fact is a misconception again. People often envision the earth to be flat when thinking of a map and forget that the spherical shape of the planet demands curved routes.

Young children in school really bond with each other, forming an entire family outside their natal family. When one of the students misses school, it can be hard for the other classmates to go about school without missing their classmates. That's what happened to a young 4-year-old's classmates when he missed school for about 2 weeks.

Owing to a virus that hospitalized his twin brother, Ethan Blicher, from Rockville, Maryland, had not gone to school for about two weeks. When he returned, he received the warmest welcome back to class! When he returned to preschool, he was greeted with a sweet surprise: a group hug from his classmates. The sweet video of his classmates rushing to welcome him was captured by his mother Jamie Blicher and posted to Instagram . When tiny Blicher returned to his Maryland preschool, he was greeted immediately by his happy, welcoming classmates who formed a whole line to come and hug him one by one.

In the video, Ethan is seen walking into his preschool when a girl spots him and runs toward him to hug him. Following suit, another young boy comes running to just wrap up the classmate in his arms. All his classmates ran up to him then, hugging the boy and welcoming him back.

The boy's mother shared the video, with the caption, "These children are amazing. Can’t wait to see what they do when Bennett comes back to school!" Ethan and his twin brother Bennett have a mitochondrial disorder, which makes them more susceptible to infection, Jamie told Fox News . "Bennett and Ethan were both diagnosed with the same very rare mitochondrial disease this year," she said in an interview. Jamie shares that both of her sons got sick with a virus in early October, which landed Bennett in the hospital for weeks. "Ethan recovered quickly, but Bennett had a harder time fighting the infection," she said.

In two weeks, Ethan was able to recover at home. He stated that he wanted to return to school and play with his buddies. "Going back to school provided Ethan with the friendships and playmates he so needed," she said.

Jamie shared that Ethan was greeted with excitement from both his teachers and his classmates when he went back. "The children in class [had] been reading books about a friend going to the hospital," she said. While Bennett recovers, the mom shared that the classmates have been so supportive that they're writing letters for him, wishing for his recovery. "They have been making ‘feel better’ videos and writing letters to Bennett," she said.

Bennett will remain in the hospital for at least three more weeks as his body recovers. Each of the boys' daily side effects from the sickness is different, according to Jamie. The boys, Jamie shares, are social, emotional, and bright and they enjoy all the traditional activities that four-year-old children do. A couple of days ago, Jamie shared photos of the two in the hospital as Ethan went down to visit his brother and offer him cuddles.

Jamie claimed that absorbing all of the health information regarding their boys has been difficult for her and her husband Brian this year. "We are learning as much as we can, taking the advice of experts, seeking therapy to process together, and enjoying our amazing, beautiful, and perfect four-year-olds," she said.

The video is getting a lot of love on social media, with over 388,000 views on Instagram and thousands of comments of love from Jamie's followers. User @_angie_jackson shares, "If only adults would learn what children are trying to teach." Another user, @chrystal.miller, shares, "pure hearts. So much love and compassion at this age. I wish adults would share this."

A-list celebrities often don't have a reputation for being humble and compassionate toward others. Fame and money often change people but Keanu Reeves isn't one of them. Reeves is often seen doing everything he can to give back to the world and treating people with absolute kindness. A fan recently revealed one such one-to-one interaction with Reeves and it is warming everyone's heart. The video was posted on Reddit by u/Fedwardd with the caption, "Bumping into Keanu who took his time to say hello." The video starts with Keanu introducing himself on video and saying that he is "hanging out with your dad." It indicates that the fan requested him to say hello to his child. Reeves accepted and took his time to make the video with dad with a big smile on his face.

The text inlay reads, "For the new generation, it's John Wick, for me it's Neo," indicating that people widely know Keeves from the 2014 thriller but he adores his character named Neo in "The Matrix." The video has over 60k upvotes with thousand of comments. A Reddit user commented , "My man just radiates positivity," another added , "which is crazy for a man who has gone through so much hurt and suffering. Man is my role model." Another said , "This man is such a kind dude. We should all try to be our best Keanu." A third user added , "there is a saying that power/money/fame does not corrupt but reveals who you truly are - and this dude is just nice and cool."

Another noted , "The small detail of him INCLUDING this fan in the same video and not just hogging it all for himself is what makes it a special memory!!" This is not just one instance of kindness that Reeves has exhibited for his fans. Journalist James Dator took to Twitter to share a wonderful story about when he met Reeves in Canada as a 16-year-old Boy. He wrote, "Keanu came to the movie theater I worked at in Sydney in 2001. He was working on the Matrix series at the time. It's a quiet, Wednesday morning — almost nobody is seeing movies." He continued, " I'm working the box office, bored as hell and suddenly this dude walks up in jeans, a leather jacket, and a horse riding helmet. A full-ass, weird equestrian-looking helmet."

He took some time to realize it was Reeves and was immediately mesmerized by his personality. Reeves was there to watch a movie and what followed is heartwarming. Dator wrote, "He wants to buy a ticket for 'From Hell,' the Johnny Depp movie. I'm so fu**ing star-struck I do what any sensible 16-year-old does and tell him I'd like to give him my employee discount." He had an ulterior motive as it would mean that Reeves have to sign a sheet and Dator would get an autograph, however, he refused.

Dator wrote, "Two minutes later there's a knock on the door behind me that leads into the box office. I assume it's my manager. It's Keanu. 'I realized you probably wanted my autograph,' he says. 'So I signed this.' He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back." Dator then saw Reeves throwing ice cream in the dustbin before going in for the movie.

Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.

"Today in 1st grade one of my Deaf students farted loudly in class and other students turned to look at them. The following is a snippet of a 15-minute conversation that happened entirely in American Sign Language among the group of Deaf students," she wrote in the Facebook post. After all the students turned to the kid who had farted, they signed, "Why are they looking at me?" The teacher explained that it was because they heard your fart. The kid was shocked. "Whhhhat do you mean?!?!" the kid signed. Trupiano said people could hear farts. The kid was horrified and asked if they could hear all farts.

"So you can hear and smell all the farts?" the kid asked. "Some of the farts, yes. Not all of them," Trupiano replied. The kids were intrigued. "How do you know which farts they can hear and which farts they can't?" asked one kid and Trupiano thought about it for a second and said, "Hmmm....you know how sometimes you can feel your butt move when you fart? A lot of those they can hear. But if your butt doesn't move it's more likely they didn't hear it." The kid responded, "TELL THEM TO STOP LISTENING TO MY FARTS! THAT IS NOT NICE!" Trupiano explained it wasn't a choice. "Hearing kids can't stop hearing farts, it just happens." The kid said, "I just will stop farting then." Trupiano knew she had to explain that farting was healthy and normal. "Everyone farts, it is healthy. You can't stop," Trupiano explained. The kid was confused. "Wait. Everyone? Even my mom? My Dad," the kid asked. "Yep," confirmed the teacher. She then asked if the teacher also farts and Trupiano nodded, resulting in the kids laughing hysterically.

The 6-year-old was stunned that people could hear farts, but then a new thought popped up in her head. "Can hearing people see farts?" Another kid jumped in, "Yeah. Green smoke comes out of their butt, I saw it on TV." Trupiano said that was not true and confirmed that it was only an exaggeration in the cartoon. "That doesn't happen in real life," she said. "What?! Ugh. I don't understand farts."

Trupiano might have had a funny and enlightening conversation with her kids, but she said it also pointed out a larger problem faced by the deaf community. "I know it started with farts, but the real issue is that many of my students aren't able to learn about these things at home or from their peers because they don't have the same linguistic access," she told GOOD . "So many of my students don't have families who can sign well enough to explain so many things it's incredibly isolating for these kids," she continued.

​Trupiano is hoping her story inspires more people to learn sign language and help bridge a gap with the deaf community. "I would love to see a world where my students can learn about anything from anyone they interact with during their day," said. "Whether that means learning about the solar system, the candy options at a store, or even farts, it would be so great for them to have that language access anywhere they go."