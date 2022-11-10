The Tech Sector Could Face More ‘Disruptive' Policies If Republicans Take Control of Congress

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Markets sold off Wednesday as investors sought something solid to hold onto during this uncertain time. The midterm elections might not have yielded a GOP "red wave," but control of Congress is still up in the air. Companies are still churning through earnings reports – big retailers are up next week – and there are some major economic data points to digest as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with its battle against inflation. The consumer price index grew less than expected in October, although it was still hot. "As everyone knows, markets really don't like uncertainty," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance, according to CNBC's markets live blog.

