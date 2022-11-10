The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their two-game losing streak. The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game. He set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game. Now, Fields and Chicago’s offense will look to continue their hot streak against the 32nd-ranked Lions defense.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO