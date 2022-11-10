ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KDRV

Your Voice, Your Vote: No reports of Oregon election fraud, "Zero"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Secretary of State is thanking the state's voters for their ballots today, while noting that ballots are getting counted for all votes, with some races "too close to call." Oregon Secretary of State (OSOS) Shemia Fagan reminded voters before Tuesday's general election that a new Oregon...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

No widespread voter fraud in Oregon election, Secretary of State reports

SALEM, Ore. -- As votes are counted and races are called, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan praised Oregon voters and elections officials for a smooth and secure election and said that there have been no reports of widespread voter fraud. Secretary Fagan says 36 independent county elections officials have...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness

Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states’ voters

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana, a former slave-holding state, lawmakers trying to pass a similar measure ended up torpedoing it over ambiguous language. Anti-slavery advocates celebrated the results as a signal for what is possible in the effort to end the slavery exception in the U.S. Constitution.
LOUISIANA STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Urban-Rural Split Takes Front Stage In The $65 Million Governor’s Campaign, Joining Idaho Proposals

$65 Million Governor’s Campaign: With voters favoring Idaho’s more conservative policies over Oregon’s progressive course, the Greater Idaho Movement has now succeeded in getting measures enacted in 13 conservative and more rural counties, including Klamath County. The two states also have extremely different political, legal, and policy...
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression

A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon Democrats projected to lose supermajority in state legislature

SALEM, Ore. -- Even as votes are still being tallied, it appears Oregon Democrats are going to lose their supermajority in the state legislature. In the Oregon Senate, it appears Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher and Suzanne Weber will win seats that were held by Democrats. The Democrats needed to keep 18 seats in the state senate to maintain their supermajority, but with Democrats projected to hold 16 seats and Republicans projected to hold 12, the supermajority has slipped away. In the Oregon House of Representatives, it appears the supermajority is gone there as well, with Democrats expected to lose three seats to the Republicans. Democrats needed to keep 36 seats for the house supermajority, but it seems that they will have 34 once the election results are certified.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’

Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
OREGON STATE
WSFA

Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
ALABAMA STATE

