When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns
Backers of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 declared a major victory this week, but uncertainty lies ahead with months of legal wrangling and rule-making likely to delay the start well into next year, if ever. State police, lawmakers and proponents must write the regulations for the state’s first-ever permits...
Your Voice, Your Vote: No reports of Oregon election fraud, "Zero"
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Secretary of State is thanking the state's voters for their ballots today, while noting that ballots are getting counted for all votes, with some races "too close to call." Oregon Secretary of State (OSOS) Shemia Fagan reminded voters before Tuesday's general election that a new Oregon...
No widespread voter fraud in Oregon election, Secretary of State reports
SALEM, Ore. -- As votes are counted and races are called, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan praised Oregon voters and elections officials for a smooth and secure election and said that there have been no reports of widespread voter fraud. Secretary Fagan says 36 independent county elections officials have...
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness
Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states’ voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana, a former slave-holding state, lawmakers trying to pass a similar measure ended up torpedoing it over ambiguous language. Anti-slavery advocates celebrated the results as a signal for what is possible in the effort to end the slavery exception in the U.S. Constitution.
Oregon’s Urban-Rural Split Takes Front Stage In The $65 Million Governor’s Campaign, Joining Idaho Proposals
$65 Million Governor’s Campaign: With voters favoring Idaho’s more conservative policies over Oregon’s progressive course, the Greater Idaho Movement has now succeeded in getting measures enacted in 13 conservative and more rural counties, including Klamath County. The two states also have extremely different political, legal, and policy...
Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression
A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
Oregon Democrats projected to lose supermajority in state legislature
SALEM, Ore. -- Even as votes are still being tallied, it appears Oregon Democrats are going to lose their supermajority in the state legislature. In the Oregon Senate, it appears Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher and Suzanne Weber will win seats that were held by Democrats. The Democrats needed to keep 18 seats in the state senate to maintain their supermajority, but with Democrats projected to hold 16 seats and Republicans projected to hold 12, the supermajority has slipped away. In the Oregon House of Representatives, it appears the supermajority is gone there as well, with Democrats expected to lose three seats to the Republicans. Democrats needed to keep 36 seats for the house supermajority, but it seems that they will have 34 once the election results are certified.
How can The Oregonian/OregonLive call a winner in Oregon’s governor race? Math
The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek even as ballots were still being counted. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, when we made the call, Kotek was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan with 46% of the vote to 44%. That seems close. But if you...
2 Oregon congressional districts still too close to call, sign of future elections
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Oregon congressional races still do not have a clear winner, days after the election. On Friday afternoon, Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer was ahead of Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner in the state’s 5th District. In Oregon’s 6th District, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of Republican Mike Erickson.
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’
Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
137 Oregon towns and counties vote to opt out of psilocybin services
The divide between urban and rural Oregonians was apparent Tuesday, when 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties, as well as 114 towns, voted on whether or not they would allow the state’s legal psilocybin program to operate within their borders. A map from Psychedelic Alpha shows where opt-outs passed....
Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington
No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
With results still coming in, Oregon may pass Measure 114
It's too early to say for sure, but it looks likely that Oregon will pass Measure 114.
