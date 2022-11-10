SALEM, Ore. -- Even as votes are still being tallied, it appears Oregon Democrats are going to lose their supermajority in the state legislature. In the Oregon Senate, it appears Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher and Suzanne Weber will win seats that were held by Democrats. The Democrats needed to keep 18 seats in the state senate to maintain their supermajority, but with Democrats projected to hold 16 seats and Republicans projected to hold 12, the supermajority has slipped away. In the Oregon House of Representatives, it appears the supermajority is gone there as well, with Democrats expected to lose three seats to the Republicans. Democrats needed to keep 36 seats for the house supermajority, but it seems that they will have 34 once the election results are certified.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO