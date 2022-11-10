ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

China's COMAC secures 330 aircraft orders, boosts demand outlook at air show

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said it had secured 330 orders for its homegrown C919 narrowbody and ARJ21 regional jets, and raised its 20-year aircraft demand forecast at the country's biggest air show. China Development Bank Leasing, ICBC Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing,...
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
WSB Radio

S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
US News and World Report

Archer Aviation Plans to Build 250 Air Taxis in 2025

(Reuters) - Archer Aviation Inc said it aims to make about 250 battery-electric air taxis in 2025 and scale up production in the following years, after setting a goal of getting its aircraft certified by the end of 2024. "In our first year, we will build 250 aircraft, our second...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Most Unusual Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies

A number of unusual aircraft have been designed over the years, and some are more questionable than others. While many never made it past the prototype phase, a number actually entered production and saw years of service, only to be replaced by those that were more reliable and practical. The following is a list of the strangest ones to ever take to the skies…Unsurprisingly, a lot of them were developed during the Second World War.
FLORIDA STATE
aeroroutes.com

British Airways NS23 London Heathrow Intercontinental Network Adjustment – 09NOV22

British Airways this week filed operational aircraft changes for intercontinental service to/from London Heathrow, for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Latest adjustment as of 09NOV22 as follows. Additional changes can be expected as BA’s schedule update remains ongoing. London Heathrow – Atlanta 26MAR23 – 31MAY23 787-10 replaces 777-200ER (Previous: 787...
airlive.net

INCIDENT The fuselage of a Link Air SAAB 340 was penetrated by a propeller strap in Canberra

On 10th November, a Link Airways SAAB 340 turboprop was penetrated by a ratchet strap during departure from Canberra. The turboprop with registration VH-VEQ was operating flight VA-633, on behalf of Virgin Australia from Canberra to Sydney in Australia. The aircraft was departing Canberra when a strap, which was later confirmed to be a ratchet strap attached to a propeller penetrated the fuselage of the aircraft.
The Independent

Report: Failure to fix throttle led to Indonesia plane crash

Indonesian aviation investigators concluded Thursday that a nearly decade-long failure to properly repair a malfunctioning automatic throttle, pilots' overreliance on the plane's automation system, and inadequate training contributed to the crash of a Boeing 737-500 last year that killed 62 people.National Transportation Safety Committee investigators said in their final report that the Sriwijaya Air jet's maintenance record showed the problem with the automatic throttle had been reported by pilots 65 times since 2013 and was still unsolved when the 26-year-old plane plunged into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta on Jan. 9, 2021.Lead investigator Nurcahyo Utomo said...

