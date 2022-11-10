Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's Air Force One deal has cost Boeing another $766 million — taking the company's total loss to nearly $2 billion since construction began
Boeing is liable for the cost of any overruns under a deal struck with the Trump Administration to produce the two jets.
Boeing deliveries fall in October while orders rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co. Boeing delivered 35 airplanes in October -- down from its 51 deliveries in September that tied its June performance, when it exceeded the 50-plane threshold for the first time since March 2019.
NASDAQ
China's COMAC secures 330 aircraft orders, boosts demand outlook at air show
BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said it had secured 330 orders for its homegrown C919 narrowbody and ARJ21 regional jets, and raised its 20-year aircraft demand forecast at the country's biggest air show. China Development Bank Leasing, ICBC Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing,...
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Donald Trump has recommissioned his prized Boeing 757 private plane as he hints at a 2024 presidential run. According to aircraft tracking website ADS-B Exchange, the jet flew from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday. The plane was taken out of storage in 2021 and flown to Louisiana for maintenance work...
BBC
Dallas air show crash: Two World War Two planes collide in mid-air
Two vintage World War Two-era planes have collided and crashed at an air show in the US state of Texas, killing at least two. Footage shows the aircraft striking each other at a low altitude, breaking one of the aircraft in half. A fireball can be seen as it hits the ground.
As Americans Grow Larger, United Airlines Forced To Block Seats On Boeing 757
With the average weight of an American rising, United Airlines has been forced to block a number of seats onboard its Boeing 757 aircraft. Savvy travelers, however, can take advantage of this to ensure an open middle seat on their flight. United Airlines Blocks Middle Seats On 757. This winter,...
All The Air Combat Developments Out Of China’s Massive Air Show (Updated)
Chinese internetWe break down all the new aircraft, air combat concepts, and munitions that have emerged from China's biggest arms expo so far.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Business Insider
Russia says an upgraded version of its struggling Su-57 stealth jet finally made its debut flight
Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet first debuted a decade ago. But Russia has struggled to develop the jet and put it into production. Russian officials now say that an upgraded Su-57 made its debut flight this month. Since it was officially unveiled more than a decade ago, Moscow has touted...
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
US News and World Report
Archer Aviation Plans to Build 250 Air Taxis in 2025
(Reuters) - Archer Aviation Inc said it aims to make about 250 battery-electric air taxis in 2025 and scale up production in the following years, after setting a goal of getting its aircraft certified by the end of 2024. "In our first year, we will build 250 aircraft, our second...
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
Plane in India catches fire during takeoff, 'scary' moment captured on video
A dramatic video posted to social media shows the moment the engine of an IndiGo aircraft attempting to take off at Delhi Airport burst into flames. No one was hurt.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Unusual Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies
A number of unusual aircraft have been designed over the years, and some are more questionable than others. While many never made it past the prototype phase, a number actually entered production and saw years of service, only to be replaced by those that were more reliable and practical. The following is a list of the strangest ones to ever take to the skies…Unsurprisingly, a lot of them were developed during the Second World War.
aeroroutes.com
British Airways NS23 London Heathrow Intercontinental Network Adjustment – 09NOV22
British Airways this week filed operational aircraft changes for intercontinental service to/from London Heathrow, for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Latest adjustment as of 09NOV22 as follows. Additional changes can be expected as BA’s schedule update remains ongoing. London Heathrow – Atlanta 26MAR23 – 31MAY23 787-10 replaces 777-200ER (Previous: 787...
defensenews.com
Watch this US Air Force cargo plane launch a cruise missile in Norway
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has for the first time in an overseas test used its Rapid Dragon system, in which cruise missiles on pallets are launched from the back of a mobility aircraft. An MC-130J Commando II from the 352nd Special Operations Wing launched a Joint Air-to-Surface...
airlive.net
INCIDENT The fuselage of a Link Air SAAB 340 was penetrated by a propeller strap in Canberra
On 10th November, a Link Airways SAAB 340 turboprop was penetrated by a ratchet strap during departure from Canberra. The turboprop with registration VH-VEQ was operating flight VA-633, on behalf of Virgin Australia from Canberra to Sydney in Australia. The aircraft was departing Canberra when a strap, which was later confirmed to be a ratchet strap attached to a propeller penetrated the fuselage of the aircraft.
The AeroMobil, Inspired by Pegasus, Can Transform From Car to Aircraft in Under 3 Minutes
AeroMobil is pushing the limits when it comes to cars. This car can transform into a plane in under 3 minutes, so you can go from road to sky. The post The AeroMobil, Inspired by Pegasus, Can Transform From Car to Aircraft in Under 3 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Report: Failure to fix throttle led to Indonesia plane crash
Indonesian aviation investigators concluded Thursday that a nearly decade-long failure to properly repair a malfunctioning automatic throttle, pilots' overreliance on the plane's automation system, and inadequate training contributed to the crash of a Boeing 737-500 last year that killed 62 people.National Transportation Safety Committee investigators said in their final report that the Sriwijaya Air jet's maintenance record showed the problem with the automatic throttle had been reported by pilots 65 times since 2013 and was still unsolved when the 26-year-old plane plunged into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta on Jan. 9, 2021.Lead investigator Nurcahyo Utomo said...
Comments / 0