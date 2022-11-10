ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI Pittsburgh

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art. A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy.
AFP

Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed Sunday, days after banning them from parks and funfairs. "Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms," Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP. He said "hammams" -- traditional public bathing houses that have always been segregated by sex -- were now also off limits.

