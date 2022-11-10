ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Belleville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Detroit Catholic Central High School football team will have a game with Belleville High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BELLEVILLE, MI
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Rochester, MI

Do you live in Rochester, MI, or are you here for a short visit? Either way, you are lucky! Even though it has a population of a small town of under 15.000 people, Rochester has a great variety of restaurants to choose from. If you run a Google maps search...
ROCHESTER, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview

Heather Lane Pottery is a pottery studio located in Grand Rapids, Michigan specializing in custom and one-of-a-kind personalized pieces. All pieces are handcrafted by our potter, SUSAN HATHAWAY, and hand-painted. Located in Booth 30-31, Susan creates a wide variety of pieces including dishes, vases, and much more but also displays a unique line of holiday and seasonal lines in celebration of the Michigan four seasons.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in

The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Watch Dexter football celebrate first-ever regional title win

DEXTER – Literally from the opening kickoff, it was clear Dexter’s football team was ready to go Friday night. Micah Davis took the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and an 88-yard TD pass from Reeves Taylor to Cole Cabana on Dexter’s first offensive play from scrimmage made it 14-0 before Midland knew what hit it.
DEXTER, MI
MetroTimes

This Mid-century Ann Arbor home is a time capsule

This house could be one of the best preserved examples of Mid-century modern architecture in southeast Michigan. It was designed by noted architect Ted Smith, and according to its listing, it has been meticulously maintained by its owner for the past 62 years, including an original kitchen. The 1,611-square-foot home, located at 900 Pine Tree Dr., Ann Arbor, has three beds, two baths, and a wide open living spaces with gorgeous floor-to-ceiling views. It’s listed by Nancy Bishop at Realtor.com and has an asking price of $395,000.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

Free Veterans Day Lunch

﻿The Saline American Legion Post 322 will host a free lunch for veterans on ﻿Veterans Day. ﻿The lunch begins at noon, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Legion, located at 320 W Michigan Ave. ﻿The lunch includes sub sandwiches, chicken noodle soup made by the Legion, and a...
SALINE, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Community mourning loss of Steve Manor

Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
HOWELL, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award

Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy