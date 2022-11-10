Read full article on original website
Belleville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Rochester, MI
Do you live in Rochester, MI, or are you here for a short visit? Either way, you are lucky! Even though it has a population of a small town of under 15.000 people, Rochester has a great variety of restaurants to choose from. If you run a Google maps search...
thesalinepost.com
Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview
Heather Lane Pottery is a pottery studio located in Grand Rapids, Michigan specializing in custom and one-of-a-kind personalized pieces. All pieces are handcrafted by our potter, SUSAN HATHAWAY, and hand-painted. Located in Booth 30-31, Susan creates a wide variety of pieces including dishes, vases, and much more but also displays a unique line of holiday and seasonal lines in celebration of the Michigan four seasons.
thesalinepost.com
The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts
What to do in Saline this weekend: Craft Show, Veterans Lunch, Nerf Wars, Painting Party, Santa & Reindeer and More. Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 11 - Sunday, Nov 13. Saline and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and Statistics.
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
MLive.com
5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in
The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
Maize n Brew
Uniform combination released for Michigan’s matchup with Nebraska on Saturday
The Michigan Wolverines are all business heading into their matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon. They’ll be wearing all blues, including blue socks, for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff:. The last time Michigan was in Ann Arbor, it wore a similar look, but with yellow socks. The blue...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
thesalinepost.com
VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Okemos to Win its First Volleyball Regional Championship Since 2005
WOODHAVEN - The Hornets are regional champs. The Saline varsity volleyball team swept Okemos in straight sets, 25-13, 25-15 and 25-17. Saline will face Richland Gull Lake in the quarterfinal at 6 p.m., Nov. 15, at Mason High School. It's the Hornets' first volleyball regional championship since 2005. "It feels...
MLive.com
Watch Dexter football celebrate first-ever regional title win
DEXTER – Literally from the opening kickoff, it was clear Dexter’s football team was ready to go Friday night. Micah Davis took the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and an 88-yard TD pass from Reeves Taylor to Cole Cabana on Dexter’s first offensive play from scrimmage made it 14-0 before Midland knew what hit it.
MetroTimes
This Mid-century Ann Arbor home is a time capsule
This house could be one of the best preserved examples of Mid-century modern architecture in southeast Michigan. It was designed by noted architect Ted Smith, and according to its listing, it has been meticulously maintained by its owner for the past 62 years, including an original kitchen. The 1,611-square-foot home, located at 900 Pine Tree Dr., Ann Arbor, has three beds, two baths, and a wide open living spaces with gorgeous floor-to-ceiling views. It’s listed by Nancy Bishop at Realtor.com and has an asking price of $395,000.
thesalinepost.com
Free Veterans Day Lunch
The Saline American Legion Post 322 will host a free lunch for veterans on Veterans Day. The lunch begins at noon, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Legion, located at 320 W Michigan Ave. The lunch includes sub sandwiches, chicken noodle soup made by the Legion, and a...
thelivingstonpost.com
Community mourning loss of Steve Manor
Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
Keon Coleman’s confidence is leading to expected success
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
Michigan basketball escapes scare from energetic Eastern Michigan, 88-83: Game thread replay
Game 2: No. 22 Michigan basketball (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) When: 9 p.m. Friday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: ESPNU. ...
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
Photos: Clarkston football scores in final seconds to defeat Adams
CLARKSTON, Mich. — The Clarkston Wolves (10-2) defeated the Adams Highlanders 36-33 in the regional round of the Division 1 playoffs Friday night. The two teams entered halftime tied at 21. Clarkston running back Ethan Clark scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Wolves a 28-21 ...
