Nov. 10 Bless Your Heart

BYH, it’s OK to believe what you believe. It’s not OK, however, to insist that everyone else believes the same as you.

Greenville and Vidant just hosted an amazing conference designed to help us all stay alive on the roads. BTHs of local law enforcement officers for being too busy or apathetic to show up and learn more about prevention strategies. One officer and one sheriff spoke briefly but chose not to stay and learn anything new to reduce the death rate and injuries on our shared roadways.

BOHs. A traffic garden? Really? How about contributing those funds to sidewalks, crosswalks, bike paths and more police to catch speeders who race down Arlington every day? What a lame idea and waste of funds!

BYH to Speedway. Why do you have a help button on your pumps when there is never more than one employee in the store? I am disabled and have always called into the store and someone would come out and pump my gas for me. Now even if someone can help me I often have to wait.

BYH! It’s so sad when people have so much time on their hands that they have to be in everyone else’s business. How about taking care of your own?

BTHs of the 640 citizens who signed a petition in opposition to Compute North. BTHs of the citizens who formed an association to work against Compute North. BTHs of all the citizens who love Greenville and spent hours calling cities with cryptomining operations and researching the environmental impact. All of those concerned citizens share information with Council Member Blackburn because she will ask questions and get answers. Bless our hearts for wanting transparency and truth.

BYH Councilwoman Blackburn, do you like to hear yourself talk? Bringing up old business that is now irrelevant is just stirring the pot! Shame on you!

Bless your heart, Pitt County Democratic Party. I assume your voters don’t have the ability to cast their own ballots so you take out a half page ad to instruct them how to vote? Can you say election meddling?

You can safely assume that God was created in your own image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do. BYH.

Greenville Police Department, since you’re operating with a big shortage of police officers, why not put up many more surveillance cameras, just as other metropolitan areas do. Once they’re up and operating, there should be a reduction in criminal activity even though we’re not hiring more officers. Just a suggestion.

Election Day has come and gone once again. BYH to all of the candidates whose signs continue to litter our roadways. Pick them all up; we’re tired of seeing them.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.