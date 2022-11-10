ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Farkas: He won't concede, "significant" number of provisional and absentee votes must be counted

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
 3 days ago

With a 462 vote margin and hundreds of votes still uncounted, Pitt County’s Democratic state representative has a slim chance to add to his party’s slim wall against a Republican supermajority in the state House.

Incumbent Brian Farkas on Tuesday lost his District 9 seat in the House to Republican Tim Reeder if the margin holds, and Reeder would join a House that fell one seat short of a supermajority needed to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. A Farkas miracle would give the Democrats a two-seat cushion.

“I am grateful to each and every Pitt County citizen who voted in the 2022 Election,” Farkas said in a statement on Wednesday. “The results show a margin that is one of the tightest in North Carolina. While the current numbers reported in the District 9 race last night are not where we were hoping to finish, I am not conceding because there is a significant number of both mail-in and provisional ballots that need to be counted. We must make sure that every Pitt County citizen has their voice heard.”

The first-term representative lost to Reeder 15,069 to 14,607 votes, or 51 percent of the ballots cast to 49 percent, a 1.56 percent difference, said Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis. Farkas can request a recount if the margin is less than 1 percent, he said.

Davis said 768 provisional ballots were cast Tuesday. His office also received 165 mail-in absentee ballots on Tuesday and will receive more through Monday, the deadline to receive mailed ballots postmarked by Election Day.

His office distributed 2,660 mailed ballots and had received 1,559 in all by Tuesday, a difference of 1,101 ballots. Votes from 1,434 were included in Tuesday’s results.

Not all of the voters who cast the provisional and outstanding absentee ballots live in District 9, and not all distributed ballots will be returned. Those numbers will become clear when the official canvass of Tuesday’s election takes place on Nov. 18.

“I know that’s a few more days to wait than we’d all like, but the Pitt County Board of Elections has incredible public servants who will do this the right way,” Farkas said in his statement. “Once the board has completed its work and determined every voter has been accounted for, this campaign will take the appropriate next steps.”

Part of the canvassing process involves adding the totals of qualified absentee ballots to the final count along with qualified provisional ballots.

Provisional ballots are given to voters when questions arise about a person’s qualification to vote, their eligibility to vote in a given precinct or race and eligibility to vote a specific ballot style. Once cast, election officials research the voter’s eligibility to vote.

The period for mail-in ballots to be returned to the elections office also was extended from Friday because the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Veterans Day.

The District 9 race is crucial because North Carolina Republicans appeared to fall just short of gaining a large enough majority in the General Assembly to override Gov. Cooper’s vetoes on their own, the Associated Press reported.

The Senate GOP increased their seats in the 50-seat chamber from 28 to 30 — the number needed to have a veto-proof majority come January — House Speaker Tim Moore said Republicans were one seat shy of a similar power threshold in the House.

Republicans won 70 House seats and were narrowly leading in the District 9 race. That and another House race led by a Democrat remained too early for The Associated Press to call as of Wednesday afternoon. Seventy-two seats are needed for a veto-proof margin.

Having veto-proof majorities in both chambers would have given Republicans the ability to pass policy prescriptions without having to persuade Cooper and his fellow Democrats to support them.

“Of course I would like 72,” Moore said. “But I will tell you, for all intents and purposes, we have a governing supermajority. We have a handful of Democrats who work with us. We have some new members coming in. And I feel completely confident that should we need to override vetoes, we’ll be able to do our part (in) the House as well.”

Getting Democratic assistance on abortion restrictions, which Republicans have said they are prepared to consider next year in light of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, could be different. Cooper, Democratic candidates and abortion-rights groups campaigned on or spent millions of dollars warning voters that Republicans could pass severe abortion restrictions if they gained veto-proof majorities.

Cooper tweeted late Tuesday night that “North Carolinians voted for balance and progress” and that he’ll keep working with the legislature “to support a growing economy, more clean energy, better health care and strong public schools.”

At a Wednesday news conference outside the Legislative Building, abortion-rights advocates said it’s crucial Democratic lawmakers stick together to back Cooper.

“It’s a razor-thin margin,” Jillian Riley of Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic said. “Any politician that interprets the results of this election as a mandate to pass a ban on abortion is gravely misreading the electorate.”

The Republican legislative leaders on Wednesday also said they are shuttling the idea of Medicaid expansion to 2023, rather than attempting to negotiate a bill that could be voted on before the General Assembly’s current two-year edition ends in December.

Greenville, NC
