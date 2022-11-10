ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Forecast forces Veterans Day events to adjust

By The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

With showers and a possible thunderstorm forecasted for Pitt County on Friday, Veterans Day services will continue in Greenville and Winterville on Friday but at different locations because of showers and a possible thunderstorm forecasted by the National Weather Service.

The Greenville Veterans Day service will begin at 11 a.m. in the River Park North Auditorium, Walter L. Stasavich Science & Nature Center, River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road. The doors to the venue will open at 10:30 a.m.

Col. Patrick C. Winstead, chief of the personnel division at Headquarters air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, is the event’s keynote speaker.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, State Rep. Brian Farkas and William Moore, a representative of U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, are also scheduled to speak.

The Greenville ceremony is traditionally held on the Town Common.

Winterville Councilman Tony Moore said the Winterville Fire Station, 2593 N, Railroad St, Winterville, will be the alternative site for that community’s Veterans Day Service if it is relocated from the grounds of the Winterville Museum. Moore said organizers will finalize the decision today.

Participants are asked to gather at 10:50 a.m. The ceremony will include a Veterans Day reading, a bell ringing and honoring veterans with a wreath presented by the South Central High School ROTC.

Time will be given for audience members to share the names of veterans who have died. Individuals from various branches of the armed services will be honored and radio personality John Moore will deliver the keynote address.

Ayden’s recognition is set for at 1 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Park but will be held at Doug Mitchell Auditorium inside the Ayden Arts & Recreation Center, 4354 Lee St., if it rains.

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, was created to observe the end of World War I. The holiday’s name was changed in the mid1950s to honor veterans of all wars.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to bring heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms on Friday, the National Weather Service predicts.

Wednesday’s forecast put the chance of precipitation at 90 percent on Friday. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Thunderstorms were possible Friday night before 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday were expected to be mostly sunny.

Greenville, NC
