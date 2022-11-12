ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Air Force band to give veterans salute on Saturday

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NpKZ_0j5a3cSG00

The Veterans Day holiday will include a musical salute as the United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band performs across eastern North Carolina.

“A Salute to Veterans” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The concert is free and open to the public. Additional concerts are scheduled at 8 p.m. today in Rocky Mount and at 7 p.m. Friday in Washington.

The Concert Band, under the leadership of Capt. Christina Muncey, is made up of more than 40 professional Airman-musicians who perform renditions of orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites.

The band for seven decades has educated, inspired and entertained more than 1.5 million people annually by providing music for events. It was one of the original Army Air Corps bands created by order of the Secretary of War on Oct. 1, 1941, and assigned to Barksdale Field, Louisiana. In June 1946, after a short stay at Brooks Field, Texas, the band arrived at Langley Field, now Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, its current home.

The world-class airman-musicians tour throughout the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, traveling some 150,000 mile to present more than 300 events annually for listeners across a 15-state region from Maine to South Carolina.

The band has performed ceremonies for U.S presidents and foreign heads of state, including the queen of England and the president of France. In recent years, the mission of Air Force bands has become an expeditionary one. The B Blue Aces were among the first groups to tour Southwest Asia and the Horn of Africa to support coalition and joint forces serving in the war on terrorism.

The band has earned international critical acclaim and numerous honors: eight Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards, five Air Force Organizational Excellence Awards, four Col. George S. Howard Citations of Musical Excellence for Military Concert Band, North Carolina’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine, and numerous state and municipal proclamations.

Saturday’s show at J.H. Rose, sponsored by The Daily Reflector, is free and open to the public but tickets must be reserved online. Visit www.music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Heritage-of-America-Band/ and select upcoming events or go to www.eventbrite.com/e/usaf-heritage-of-america-band-concert-tickets-450525121767.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
KINSTON, NC
heidibillottofood.com

The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail

Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
visitnewbern.com

African American Heritage Tours and History

Before the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, New Bern’s African American families led educational, business, and religious communities. This region has a rich history of never-enslaved people who were joined by others fleeing or freed from slavery. Together they educated their children, cultivated their lands, and built their communities into the time of reconstruction.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Veterans Day 2022: events and deals

Today is Veterans Day. This day is a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the Armed Forces. Veterans Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I more than a century ago. Veterans Day began...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff

Two-term Democratic Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram, lost to the Republican candidate, Jackie Rogers in Tuesday night's election. Now, Rogers said he doesn't want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he's officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Rezoning could lead to new development on Slatestone Drive

Local small business owner, Mohammed Darar, is looking to add a new apartment complex on 10.53 acres of land on Highland Drive and Slatestone Drive in Washington. Darar’s aim in building the standard apartment complex is to help fix a housing issue Washington faces – providing more and varying housing options for prospective residents namely younger people and families. It is his hope that the apartment complex will draw more people to the area searching for employment.
WASHINGTON, NC
piratemedia1.com

College of Nursing ranked No. 4 nursing program in NC

The East Carolina University College of Nursing has been ranked as the No. 4 nursing school in North Carolina for 2023 by registerednursing.org. Out of the 82 nursing programs offered in the state, ECU’s College of Nursing, according to the website, ranked near the top in average scores on the National Council Licensure Examination, the exam all nurses in the country must pass to begin their work.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Painted Peacock owner receives chamber of commerce leadership award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a painting business has been recognized for her leadership. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has awarded Susan Bucci their 2021 Small Business Leader of the Year recognition. Bucci owns Painted Peacock Company which houses both Painted Peacock Paint Your Own Pottery Studio...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 10 – 13, 2022

In celebration of Veterans Day, there are numerous events happening in the Greater New Bern area. Click here for a summary of events. Here’s a list of discounts, free meals and offers. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to arrive in New Bern en route to Washington, D.C. on Nov....
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Three ENC school systems among 13 to earn grant money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Three school systems in Eastern North Carolina joined nine others and one charger school in receiving part of a total of $800,000 in grants aimed at developing student skills in computer science through coding. Beaufort County Schools and Edgecombe County Schools will each receive $77,467 in grant receipts. Hyde County Schools […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Interim Chief Goyette: Our strength is our people

The City of Kinston is looking for its third police chief since 2020, and they may not have to look far. In October, former Kinston Police Chief Jenee Spencer retired and left a vacancy. Major Keith Goyette was asked to step into the role as interim chief until the position could be filled. City manager Rhonda Barwick has started a nationwide search for Kinston’s next police chief.
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

No. 1 seed Tarboro blasts Southeast Halifax in 1A East

Tarboro, N.C. — After a first round bye in the 1A football state playoffs, (1) Tarboro defeated (17) Southeast Halifax 48-0 in the second round on Thursday evening. The Vikings got the scoring started early. On the first play of the game, Mason Satterfield broke a 48-yard run to setup a two-yard touchdown run by Trevon White, giving Tarboro a 6-0 lead. Four minutes later, White broke a 60-yard run down to the 1-yard line and Satterfield scored on the next play. The two-point conversion was good and Tarboro led 14-0.
TARBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy