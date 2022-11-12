Air Force band to give veterans salute on Saturday

The Veterans Day holiday will include a musical salute as the United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band performs across eastern North Carolina.

“A Salute to Veterans” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The concert is free and open to the public. Additional concerts are scheduled at 8 p.m. today in Rocky Mount and at 7 p.m. Friday in Washington.

The Concert Band, under the leadership of Capt. Christina Muncey, is made up of more than 40 professional Airman-musicians who perform renditions of orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites.

The band for seven decades has educated, inspired and entertained more than 1.5 million people annually by providing music for events. It was one of the original Army Air Corps bands created by order of the Secretary of War on Oct. 1, 1941, and assigned to Barksdale Field, Louisiana. In June 1946, after a short stay at Brooks Field, Texas, the band arrived at Langley Field, now Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, its current home.

The world-class airman-musicians tour throughout the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, traveling some 150,000 mile to present more than 300 events annually for listeners across a 15-state region from Maine to South Carolina.

The band has performed ceremonies for U.S presidents and foreign heads of state, including the queen of England and the president of France. In recent years, the mission of Air Force bands has become an expeditionary one. The B Blue Aces were among the first groups to tour Southwest Asia and the Horn of Africa to support coalition and joint forces serving in the war on terrorism.

The band has earned international critical acclaim and numerous honors: eight Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards, five Air Force Organizational Excellence Awards, four Col. George S. Howard Citations of Musical Excellence for Military Concert Band, North Carolina’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine, and numerous state and municipal proclamations.

Saturday’s show at J.H. Rose, sponsored by The Daily Reflector, is free and open to the public but tickets must be reserved online. Visit www.music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Heritage-of-America-Band/ and select upcoming events or go to www.eventbrite.com/e/usaf-heritage-of-america-band-concert-tickets-450525121767.