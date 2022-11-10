ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student veterans hope to expand ECU center

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

As East Carolina University continues to recruit nontraditional students, ones who have military service say they are grateful to have staff advocating to make campus equitable for them and hope to have a space of their own in the future.

The university’s Military and Veterans Resource Center (MVRC), formerly ECU Student Veterans Services, helps students as they transition from military service to civilian life. Nicole Messina, associate director of the center, said that can be a difficult path to travel.

“The military is very much a culture,” Messina said. “There’s a way of thinking, of being and acting. When you’re in that environment every day, you’re really inculcated into that way of thinking. When you get out and you’re looking at starting your civilian life, it can be maybe a little scary and a really intense time because they have to relearn to be a civilian.”

The center provides students with people who share their way of thinking, like Messina who is a Navy veteran, as well as help with processing G.I. Bill benefits and other communication through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It also works with active duty students and military dependents.

The center offers orientation classes, a textbook lending library, work study positions and mentorships.

Messina said there are at least 650 student veterans on campus. She said some students don’t identify to avoid perceived stigma or because they do not feel they rate the title of veteran. She said military service rates distinction, and the program aims to reduce stigma and ensure no one on campus, military or not, feels isolated.

Tyneasha Hazard and Michael Pawenski are Navy veterans and students at ECU benefitting from the MVRC. Hazard, a native of Rhode Island who worked in ship operations before pursuing her degree in Information and Computer Technology at ECU, said that Messina and the center have made ECU feel like home.

“I can say, if they were not here, we probably would have all transferred after our first semester,” Hazard said.

Pawenski said his goal was always to attend a four-year university, even before he joined the Navy. After exiting the Navy as a Petty Officer Third Class Pawenski said the MCRC was integral in giving him a road map back to civilian life.

“It’s a matter of pointing me to who I’ve got to talk to and going from there,” Pawenski said.

The CRMV’s space in Mendenhall on ECU’s main campus also provides a veterans lounge where students can meet, relax or otherwise just hang out with people of similar backgrounds. On Wednesday a gaggle of veterans gathered for a brief presentation from ECU’s Disability Support Services.

The lounge typically has four to five veterans gathered at any time, according to Adam Epley, a retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer. Hazard said the space is nice, but that it can feel isolating.

“It gives me a safe haven where I’m able to come as a nontraditional student and say, hey, I’m having a problem and I need help,” Hazard said. “We’re nontraditional students and we have obligations outside of school.

“I feel like the location of the space isolates us, just because of the presence of the building,” Hazard added. “For me it brings the stigma back, like you are a student veteran and crazy and they want to keep you away.”

Pawenski said the isolation can be nice, though. “Sometimes it’s a little crazy out there,” he laughed.

Messina said her vision is for the MRVC to get a space similar to East Carolina University Career Center on on Fifth Street so they can expand and provide a better atmosphere, rather than the space at Mendenhall which does not have much draw outside of the lounge.

“My dream is to have maybe a house right off campus,” Messina said. “We can really build out different areas for students like a quiet room, a space for women veteran. We can build out our library.

“We have limited space in here so we really try to make the best of it, but I’d really love to have a standalone building that feels like a real destination for our students.”

ECU has been making a push for nontraditional students to enroll as part of recruitment efforts. In July Chancellor Philip Rogers told ECU’s Board of Trustees that the university was working to adapt to a smaller pool of traditional college students by recruiting community college transfers and nontraditional students. That includes veterans.

Until this year Jeremiah Caudill, a graduate assistant with MCRV and 17-year Marine Corps veteran, said that the university has made strides in helping veterans.

“This is the first year they’ve actually started to follow through with their promises,” Caudill said. “That’s not trying to say anything bad about ECU, it’s a great school. I commute here every day from Raleigh.

“Nicole’s been a big part of that. She keeps telling them that ‘You say you’re veteran friendly. Start following through on that.’”

Pawenski said that meetings with the VA are now considered excused absences from class. Tyler Kesselring, a sophomore and Marine Corps veteran, said that his first year at ECU he was promised priority registration. Until this year he did not.

