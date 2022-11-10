Nov. 10 Community

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

‘Doubt’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Doubt, a Parable” at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The award-winning drama by John Patrick Shanley analyzes an instance of suspicion in a Catholic school in New York in the 1960s. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.

African American Music

Michael Friend and the Soul in Motion Players will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. The show is the November installment of the monthly African American Music Series hosted by Emerge Gallery & Art Center-Pitt County Arts Council. It is free and open to the public.

Christmas Baby

The Grifton Christmas Parade Committee is holding a Santa Baby Photo Contest in conjunction with the parade on Dec. 3. To enter the Santa Baby Photo Contest, complete an entry form and bring the form, a $5 entry fee and a 5 by 7 photo to Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St. by Saturday. Photos will be on display at the library Nov. 15-30 for voting. Each vote is $1. The photo with the most votes wins a cash award that will be announced at the parade. Visit the library or contact Mewborn at 524-0345 for an entry form and information.

ECU Symphony Orchestra

The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Wright Auditorium. The free event will feature guest soloist Kwan Yi, piano, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Church anniversary

Canaan United American Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its 30th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. Pastor Mary Worsley of Emmanuel Community Unison Baptist Church will speak. Call 355-6026.

‘Bright Star’

ECU/Loessin Playhouse will host performances of “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-19 in McGinnis Theater. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 19-20. The play tells the story of one woman at two different points in her life: growing up barefoot and carefree in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina; and as a wealthy magazine editor in Asheville 22 years later. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for seniors and staff and $10 for students and youth. Visit ecuarts.evenue.net.

Holiday Exhibition and Sale

ECU’s School of Art and Design will host its annual Holiday Exhibition and Sale from Nov. 17-19 in Jenkins Fine Arts Center’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Jewelry, scarves, textiles, metal sculpture, photography, paintings, prints, ceramics and other artworks will be available for sale. Proceeds will benefit the art guilds and students.

Sheri Castle visit

Sheri Castle, host of the PBS Cooking show, The Key Ingredient, and contributing editor for Southern Living magazine, will speak at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Martin Memorial Library, 200 N. Smithwick St., Williamston. Refreshments will be served at 5:30. Books by the author will be available for purchase and signing.

