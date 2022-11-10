Smiles and Frowns set to perform interpretations of Shakespeare

AYDEN — The cast and crew of Smiles and Frowns Playhouse this week will perform their interpretation of three classic Shakespeare plays with their new original production “16th Annual Jefferson County Children’s Shakespeare Festival.”

A troupe of 39 actors, ages 6 to 17, will perform at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Center’s Doug Mitchell Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The play is the result of Smiles and Frowns Playhouse artistic director Susan McCrea’s desire to introduce Shakespeare to the group of young actors. She began writing the script in May, in collaboration with Brendan Kelso, an author known for his condensed, kid-friendly versions of classic plays.

“I had been thinking about ways to do Shakespeare with children,” McCrae said this week. “It’s hard, dense material and there are some difficult concepts that may not even be appropriate for children. Mr. Kelso, unbeknownst to me, had the same thought. He wrote adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays with the long, winding parts taken out and only kept the action.”

McCrea and her daughter, Emily, reached out to Kelso and spoke with him extensively as they prepared the script. “I love these plays, but they are too short to do on their own. We came up with the idea of having a Shakespeare festival, so it would make sense to have multiple plays being performed.”

The meta storyline will include performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Hamlet” and “Romeo and Juliet,” each by fictitious theatre groups from Southern Grove Middle School, Winchester Academy and the Curtains Up Theater Exchange.

The stage will depict the actual performances and the actions happening backstage as each group performs. McCrea made sure to add her own twist to each story.

“To make things a little more fun, we decided to turn Romeo and Juliet into a musical called Rodeo and Juliet, because it’s also a western. There are sword fights with the kids wearing cowboy hats, and we rewrote old folk songs that everyone knows with lyrics to fit the story. That juxtaposition is supposed to be part of the humor,” she said.

Addison Gray is one of the kids performing in the upcoming show. She has been in several Smiles and Frowns Playhouse productions and will play the role of Ophelia this time. The 13-year-old said one of her favorite parts of performing is wearing the costumes.

“I really like getting to wear the fantasy, medieval type of outfits. I’ve been able to wear those kinds of costumes in the last two plays. I really love that sort of thing,” she said.

Luckily for Gray, the organization received a $4,000 grant from the Pitt County Arts Council that was used to commission custom costumes for the show.

“We used part of the money to hire a costumer who made a whole set of cohesive costumes for Hamlet. This is the first time we have ever done that instead of using the thousands of costume pieces that we have in storage,” McCrea said.

David Gentile, 13, prefers the bustling backstage and works as a member of the technical crew. “I love working behind the scenes. I get severe stage fright, so this is where I should be. I think it’s really unique that we will get to see what happens behind the scenes in this play,” he said.

McCrea and the rest of the cast and crew are excited to present the show to the public. The writer/director explained that each show brings a certain sense of accomplishment, but this one is especially rewarding.

“This has been one of the hardest ones that I have done and I’ve done eight or nine at this point. It’s a long process for them, but the kids have enjoyed every moment of it. I hope the audience will have as much fun watching it as these kids have had learning and performing it.”

Smiles and Frowns Playhouse is a nonprofit theatre company for students in elementary, middle and high school. The Ayden Recreation and Arts Center is located at 4353 Lee St. Tickets are available at the door. Visit smilesandfrowns.org.