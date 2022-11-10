ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mystery Plant: Marigold from Mexico smells just as peculiar

By John Nelson Garden Columnist
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ekhh9_0j5a3XzV00

Winking Mary-buds begin to ope their golden eyes

With every thing that pretty is …

— William Shakespeare, Cymbeline, Act 2, Scene 3

Where’s a Shakespeare scholar when you need one? I think that maybe the Bard secretly considered himself a botanist, as his works are full of references to plants and flowers — and of course that’s a wonderful thing, especially if you are a botanist. The problem, and it is a fascinating one, is that we probably don’t have a totally accurate idea about some of the plants to which he was referring. And, of course, he was using the common names for plants at the time of the late 16th century — and then, as now, there were no standards for applying common names to plants.

Shakespeare, and all of his friends, would have known of “Mary-buds” which dotted the English countryside. The name “Mary-bud” would have referred to the Virgin Mary, and it probably wasn’t much of a nomenclatural journey to become “Marigold,” all the British plants in question having attractive yellow or golden blooms.

There are probably a couple of different species that Shakespeare could have been looking at. What we call today “corn marigold” is Glebionis segetum, and then there is “pot marigold,” which is Calendula officinalis, both of these native to the Mediterranean and both of which should have been introduced into the British Isles by Shakespeare’s time. Corn marigold was actually a serious weed in places, while pot marigold surely was grown in gardens, as it is today, perhaps by you.

We moderns are very fond of “Marigolds,” too, but today’s concept of a marigold nearly always involves species that are native to Mexico, not the Mediterranean, and the genus of these plants is Tagetes. There are plenty of species of Tagetes as well as differently named cultivars available, and they are easy to grow from seed as annuals or short-lived perennials. Flower color, depending on the species, ranges from bright gold to brick-red. The plants have compound leaves with a number of narrow leaflets, and they often have a musky sort of oily pungence. The chemicals producing this odor are thought to have anti-nematodal properties, and so in today’s gardens, marigolds are often grown in rows next to tomatoes and other wonderful things.

This week’s Mystery Plant is a species of Tagetes and can rightfully be called a proper “marigold” in the common name sense. This one is a perennial, and I’ve been able to grow it in my backyard. It’s native to Mexico and southern Arizona. It has rather tall branches from a stout base and forms a bushy mound in full sun. Its flowering heads, as you can see, are a brilliant gold, and in the afternoon sunlight are quite striking. The bees love it. Unless there is a breeze, you can pick up on that peculiar scent, too.

Some folks like to call it “Lemon marigold,” which is something of a mistaken attribution to its discoverer, John Lemmon, who discovered the plant in 1880. It was the great botanist Asa Gray from Harvard who named it in Lemmon’s honor in 1883.

(Answer: “Mexican marigold,” “Lemmon’s marigold,” Tagetes lemmonii)

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Evolutionary mystery of harmonious flower meadow may be solved

Amid the heights of a mountain range in southwestern China, thousands of different species of rhododendrons mysteriously live together in harmony, without fighting as they do in other areas for the pollinators that are crucial to their continued survival.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Zombie-Like Pigeons With Twisted Necks Wander the Streets After Catching Viral Illness

You’ve heard of zombie deer before, but what about zombie pigeons? Last month, zombie deer, who were found to be suffering from EHD (Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease), popped up all over Ohio. They soon began to appear in other U.S. states as well. They appeared feverish, bloated, and unaware, a major concern for wildlife officials. This month though, we’re facing an entirely different problem. Recently, people have begun spotting zombie-like pigeons with twisted necks as they wander the streets. Experts have found that the birds are suffering from a viral illness of their own.
OHIO STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Is Home to a Poisonous Species of Frog

When I was a kid, it was fun to catch frogs. We'd never hurt them, and we'd let them go as soon as we caught them. But kids, you know?. It wasn't that long ago that I was out on the front porch after a very long period of rainfall, and I heard some splashing around. A large bowl I'd filled with water for a stray cat that wanders near our house had a visitor--a great big bullfrog. He was just having the best time. With no ponds around, he clearly hit the jackpot.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Chicago

The Next Invasive Garden Threat? A Slithering, Jumping Worm

Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places like forests, plant nurseries and your garden.
ALABAMA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Single Man Spent 40 Years Turning a Dessert Into a Forest

Jadav "Molai" Payeng invested 40 years of his life in planting trees. For converting a little desert into a forest, he earned the Indian moniker "Forest Man." Payeng had planted 1,400 acres of trees up to this point. Although he never kept count, we may estimate that 1.5 million trees were planted during a 40-year period.
Phys.org

New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout

A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
Upworthy

Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds

This article originally appeared on 07.06.21 Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados. As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.
scitechdaily.com

Thought To Be Extinct for 80 Years – Scientists Rediscover a Unique Insect

Long believed to be extinct on the main island of Lord Howe Island, the wood-feeding cockroach was found at the foot of a single Banyan tree. A University of Sydney biology student has uncovered a large, wingless, wood-eating cockroach that was believed to be extinct since the 1930s and is unique to Australia’s Lord Howe Island.
birdsandblooms.com

Are American Pokeweed Berries Poisonous?

“Can you identify this berry-producing shrub that appeared in my backyard? Are the fruits bird-friendly?” asks Sharyn Madison of Cortland, New York. Melinda Myers: These beautiful mystery berries are the fruit of American pokeweed (Phytolacca americana). A visiting bird likely passed along this plant. Pokeweed berries are eaten by a variety of songbirds that hang out in thickets and woodland areas, as well as mammals, including raccoons, opossums and gray foxes. You may also find that several flies, some wasps and Halictid (sweat) bees frequently visit the flowers. However, the berries are poisonous to humans. All parts of the plant are toxic if not consumed at the right stage of growth or prepared properly.
FLORIDA STATE
Portland Tribune

Putting the garden to bed late

Depending on the crop, the suggested planting dates range from August into October or November.It's been a weird year. A long, wet spring led to a summer dryer than a stiff-lipped British comedian, which has now led to a slacker of an autumn that showed up tardy without a note and is looking to skip class and head straight to winter. I don't know about you, but as I'm writing this in the last days of October, I have a lot of fall garden chores left to do. It was still smoky summer as of last week, and...
justpene50

Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics

If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.
birdsandblooms.com

Plant Gin Fizz Juniper for a Bush Bursting With Berries

Gin Fizz juniper bushes are a wonderful evergreen shrub that offer year-round interest. They produce bunches of blue-green berries—far more fruits than a typical juniper bush. Here’s why you should plant one in your yard and the best way to do it. Why You Should Grow a Gin...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia has a new threat? A slithering, jumping worm

Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another thug threatening to decimate our ecosystem: the Asian jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous […]
ALABAMA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Strange Shell-Like Egg Case and the Secrets of Octopus Evolution

New research indicates that a type of octopus appears to have evolved independently to develop something resembling a shell, despite having lost the genetic code that produced actual shells in its ancestors and relatives. The study was presented in a new paper in Genome Biology and Evolution, a journal published by Oxford University Press,
thenationalnews.com

Bees less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertiliser, scientists say

Bumblebees are less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertilisers because of certain changes associated with the chemicals, experts have said. Scientists from the University of Bristol in the UK have found that treating flowers with commonly used synthetic fertilisers causes the electrical field around the flowers to change – making it harder for the bees to identify the species.
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy