Shirrel Rhoades: ‘Forever Wakanda' pays praise to late Black Panther

I saved Wakanda. Yes, it’s true, Black Panther fans.

OK, OK, you may think that’s a grandiose claim. But, fact is, back in 1998, when I was publisher of Marvel Comics, I launched a new imprint called Marvel Knights.

For this project, I hired a couple of comic book pros — Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada — and gave them four flagging superhero characters to revive. One of those was Black Panther. Otherwise, the character might have faded away, all but forgotten among the 5,000-plus characters Marvel had locked away in its archives.

Sure, it took quite a few years for Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther” movie starring Chadwick Boseman. And, as you fans and fanboys know, it was a huge success. Not only did it give Black audiences a superhero they could identify with, but it appealed to moviegoers of all stripes, reminding us “that elders contribute wisdom and stability; that young people provide innovation and fresh perspective. And that we need to hold tightly to it all.”

It was sad news when Chadwick Boseman died, raising serious issues with doing a sequel. Do you recast the lead character? Do you write him out? Do you simply pass up on doing another movie?

No, too much money was on the table.

What you get is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” an interesting compromise. The solution was to put together a Black Panther family, a nation fending off the encroaching outside world while mourning the death of T’Challa.

Queen Mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) becomes the leader of Wakanda after her son’s death. She faces off against Namor (Tenoch Huerta), ruler of the hidden undersea world of Talocan.

Joining in this fight is T’Challa’s technology-astute sister Shuri (Latetisa Wright) and Okaye (Danai Gurira), head of Wakanda’s all-female special forces. To protect Wakanda, they band together with undercover spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” currently has fans lining up at movie theaters. This surefire blockbuster is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director Ryan Coogler (“Fruitville Station,” “Black Panther”) had pitched Marvel to use Namor the Sub-Mariner in the original “Black Panther” movie. Namor and Black Panther have a significant history together, so the pairing was a natural. But as it happened, there were complicated rights issues that had to be cleaned up. Universal still had an option of a “Namor” movie.

First appearing in Marvel Comics #1 (1939), Namor was the first comic book antihero. The offspring of a human sea captain and a mermaid princess, he is also Marvel’s first mutant.

After securing the rights, director Ryan Coogler found that casting the role of the Sub-Mariner was challenging. Among those considered were Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, “Seal Team” star David Boreznaz, “Hawaii-Five-O actor Daniel Dae Kim, and former wrestler-turned-superstar Dwayne Johnson, among others.

Coogler settled on Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia. His Aztec heritage made him politically correct for the “retooled” Namor, now portrayed as the undersea ruler of Talocan rather than Atlantis. Tlālōcān is described in several Aztec codices as “a paradise,” a place reserved for those who drown. Marvel transformed that into an underwater kingdom.

When Ryan Coogler offered the role of the undersea superhero to Tenoch Huerta, he asked about the actor’s swimming skills. As it happened, Huerta had never learned how to swim, so he evasively replied, “I’ve never drowned before” – and rushed out to take lessons.

As it turned out, the entire cast was required to take swimming lessons and breath training.

Nobody drowned in the making of this movie, I’m told.

