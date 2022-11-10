ECU-Cincinnati Gameday: Numbers game

East Carolina will travel to Cincinnati for an American Athletic Conference game at 8 p.m. on Friday at Nippert Stadium.

As the Pirates look to climb their way up the conference standings, here are some numbers to keep in mind:

31

That is Cincinnati’s current home winning streak.

The Bearcats haven’t lost a game at home since Nov. 10, 2017. It was a Friday when they last lost at home to Temple.

25

That’s how many times ECU and Cincinnati have played since 1986.

ECU holds a 13-12 edge in the all-time series, though Cincinnati has owned the matchup over the past 20 years by winning 10 of the past 11 meetings dating back to 2002. The lone win in that stretch for the Pirates came in 2017 in Greenville, a 48-20 ECU win.

2

That’s where ECU running back Keaton Mitchell ranks in the FBS among running backs with a 7.07 average yards per carry. That number ranks first in the American Athletic Conference.

5

That’s how many records in which ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers is within striking distance. Ahlers needs 90 rushing yards to unseat Leander Green as the Pirates’ all-time rushing leader for a quarterback. Ahlers also needs one more rushing touchdown to pass Shane Carden as the school’s all-time leader in rushing scores for a quarterback.

Ahlers also needs 18 completions to pass Carden on the all-time list in that category. The Pirates’ senior quarterback is four touchdown passes away from taking over the AAC’s touchdown pass lead from Memphis’ Brady White (2018-20).

And, it seems fitting this week that former Bearcats’ QB Desmond Ridder tops this list; Ahlers is seven touchdown passes away from becoming the conference’s leader in touchdown passes.

14

ECU is 14-3 under Mike Houston when it has a 100-yard rusher. The Pirates are 5-0 this season when Keaton Mitchell rushes for at least 100 yards, something he has done in five of the team’s six wins this season.

13

ECU receivers Isaiah Winstead and C.J. Johnson have combined for 26 receptions that have gone for at least 20 yards this season. Each receiver has 13 such receptions. Mitchell, meanwhile, has 11 runs of at least 20 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown run against South Florida.

3

Ahlers has three games of at least 300 passing yards.

The Pirates’ defense has also allowed three quarterbacks to pass for at least 300 yards in Campbell’s Hajj-Malik Williams (300), Tulane’s Michael Pratt (326) and Memphis’ Seth Henigan (407).