ECU-Cincinnati Gameday: Pirates exit bye with conference road test at Cincinnati

The final stretch of the regular season begins for the East Carolina football team with a primetime game on Friday night. The Pirates exit their bye week bowl eligible on the wings of a three-game winning streak which has set up a must-watch finish to the season.

ECU has three regular season games remaining, the first being an American Athletic Conference road test against Cincinnati at 8 p.m. on Friday. The game will be on ESPN2.

The Pirates (6-3, 3-2 AAC) are fourth in the conference standings, while Cincinnati is tied for second with Central Florida. Tulane sits atop the league standings.

ECU, which is 6-3 for the first time since 2014, is looking for a win to remain in the AAC championship game conversation, and it will have to come at at Nippert Stadium, where the Bearcats have won their past 31 games, a streak dating back to 2017.

It has been five years since Cincinnati has lost a game at home and the Pirates understand the task in front of them.

“They’ve been the best team in the league since I came into the league,” said ECU coach Mike Houston, who took over ahead of the 2019 season. “So until we win one of those, I don’t know. Our focus is purely on what we need to do execution-wise and preparation-wise. So I point out that winning streak to show the level of where that program’s been at.”

Cincinnati (7-2, 4-1) is coming off a win over Navy. Recevier Tyler Scott scored two touchdowns in that game and leads the Bearcats in receiving scores with eight. Tight end Josh Whyle has three touchdown receptions, while quarterback Ben Bryant has filled in nicely for NFL draft pick Desmond Ridder, who led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff a year ago.

Bryant has passed for 2,358 yards and 18 touchdowns against six interceptions.

“Ever since I’ve been here Cincinnati is the standard,” ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said. “And until somebody knocks them off at home, especially, they’ll still be the standard in this conference.”

The ECU defense is led by Julius Wood, who has a team-high 54 tackles along with two interceptions and three forced fumbles. That unit will have to keep an eye on a number of playmakers in the passing and running game.

Meanwhile, Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers has completed 223 of his 319 pass attempts for 2,632 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has five rushing scores, four of which have come during the winning streak, including two in a win over BYU.

ECU running back Keaton Mitchell has five 100-yard rushing games and is averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game (107.9). He has six rushing touchdowns over the past three games. Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, when speaking to the Cincinnati media on Tuesday, singled out Mitchell as a player his team will have to be prepared for in terms of limiting the damage he can cause.

“He’s a difference-maker. It’s why he’s leading the league in rushing,” Fickell said. “The uniqueness is, you can see the big long runs where he can circle the defense because of his electric speed and quickness, but there’s plenty of shots where he hits it right up the middle. He hit a long one against BYU right through the A gap, so they’ve got a really good 1-2 punch with him, meaning he can take it outside and make things happen but he’s not afraid to stick it up the middle.

“Not saying injuries, but I think with the other guy (Rahjai Harris) getting hurt puts a little bit more of the onus on (Mitchell). And, for them, it might be a better thing to get the hot hand going a little more and give him more opportunities. So where everybody would say that they’re the team that slings the football, well they’ve got the leading rusher in the league so that’s what makes them who they are offensively and what makes them so good.”

After this game, ECU will host Houston before traveling to Temple to close out the regular season.