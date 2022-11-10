ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU-Cincinnati Gameday: Pirates exit bye with conference road test at Cincinnati

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pGTa_0j5a3ULK00

The final stretch of the regular season begins for the East Carolina football team with a primetime game on Friday night. The Pirates exit their bye week bowl eligible on the wings of a three-game winning streak which has set up a must-watch finish to the season.

ECU has three regular season games remaining, the first being an American Athletic Conference road test against Cincinnati at 8 p.m. on Friday. The game will be on ESPN2.

The Pirates (6-3, 3-2 AAC) are fourth in the conference standings, while Cincinnati is tied for second with Central Florida. Tulane sits atop the league standings.

ECU, which is 6-3 for the first time since 2014, is looking for a win to remain in the AAC championship game conversation, and it will have to come at at Nippert Stadium, where the Bearcats have won their past 31 games, a streak dating back to 2017.

It has been five years since Cincinnati has lost a game at home and the Pirates understand the task in front of them.

“They’ve been the best team in the league since I came into the league,” said ECU coach Mike Houston, who took over ahead of the 2019 season. “So until we win one of those, I don’t know. Our focus is purely on what we need to do execution-wise and preparation-wise. So I point out that winning streak to show the level of where that program’s been at.”

Cincinnati (7-2, 4-1) is coming off a win over Navy. Recevier Tyler Scott scored two touchdowns in that game and leads the Bearcats in receiving scores with eight. Tight end Josh Whyle has three touchdown receptions, while quarterback Ben Bryant has filled in nicely for NFL draft pick Desmond Ridder, who led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff a year ago.

Bryant has passed for 2,358 yards and 18 touchdowns against six interceptions.

“Ever since I’ve been here Cincinnati is the standard,” ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said. “And until somebody knocks them off at home, especially, they’ll still be the standard in this conference.”

The ECU defense is led by Julius Wood, who has a team-high 54 tackles along with two interceptions and three forced fumbles. That unit will have to keep an eye on a number of playmakers in the passing and running game.

Meanwhile, Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers has completed 223 of his 319 pass attempts for 2,632 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has five rushing scores, four of which have come during the winning streak, including two in a win over BYU.

ECU running back Keaton Mitchell has five 100-yard rushing games and is averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game (107.9). He has six rushing touchdowns over the past three games. Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, when speaking to the Cincinnati media on Tuesday, singled out Mitchell as a player his team will have to be prepared for in terms of limiting the damage he can cause.

“He’s a difference-maker. It’s why he’s leading the league in rushing,” Fickell said. “The uniqueness is, you can see the big long runs where he can circle the defense because of his electric speed and quickness, but there’s plenty of shots where he hits it right up the middle. He hit a long one against BYU right through the A gap, so they’ve got a really good 1-2 punch with him, meaning he can take it outside and make things happen but he’s not afraid to stick it up the middle.

“Not saying injuries, but I think with the other guy (Rahjai Harris) getting hurt puts a little bit more of the onus on (Mitchell). And, for them, it might be a better thing to get the hot hand going a little more and give him more opportunities. So where everybody would say that they’re the team that slings the football, well they’ve got the leading rusher in the league so that’s what makes them who they are offensively and what makes them so good.”

After this game, ECU will host Houston before traveling to Temple to close out the regular season.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Sources: ECU WR CJ Johnson cleared of potential injury

It was certainly a scary situation immediately following ECU's tough 27-25 loss at Cincinnati inside Nippert Stadium on Friday night, but it appears East Carolina wide receiver C.J. Johnson will be OK. After extensive testing overnight and into this morning, Johnson was cleared of any potential injury, according to sources close to the situation. Johnson has been released from the hospital and is traveling back to Greenville today with some training staff personnel.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

FINAL: Cincinnati 27, ECU 25

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- East Carolina (6-3, 3-2 AAC) travels to Cincinnati for a key conference matchup against the Bearcats (7-2, 4-1) inside Nippert Stadium on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Pirates are coming off an open date following a Friday night...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

OHSAA neutral sites enjoy exposure of hosting

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The OHSAA football regional semifinals starts Friday night. At this point in the tournament, games are held at a neutral site. The regional semifinals mean games are hosted at neutral sites, including Princeton High School. Joe Roberts, the athletic director at Princeton, said hosting big games...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WRAL News

No. 1 seed Tarboro blasts Southeast Halifax in 1A East

Tarboro, N.C. — After a first round bye in the 1A football state playoffs, (1) Tarboro defeated (17) Southeast Halifax 48-0 in the second round on Thursday evening. The Vikings got the scoring started early. On the first play of the game, Mason Satterfield broke a 48-yard run to setup a two-yard touchdown run by Trevon White, giving Tarboro a 6-0 lead. Four minutes later, White broke a 60-yard run down to the 1-yard line and Satterfield scored on the next play. The two-point conversion was good and Tarboro led 14-0.
TARBORO, NC
WKRC

Man arrested in connection with 2015 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Police made an arrest Thursday in the 2015 murder of a College Hill man. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments on Cedar Avenue. Police said he had been robbed. Robert Madden, who lives at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Thief caught on cam targeting Latonia residents

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Latonia residents are upset about a thief in the neighborhood. Nathan Golden and Wayne Simpson live on West 35th Street. They say the thief ransacked their car on Tuesday. “We woke up, got in the car. We noticed it was messy. We had cigarette butts in...
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
OHIO STATE
jocoreport.com

Sheriff Steve Bizzell, Incumbents Win Reelection

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell (R) won reelection Tuesday. Sheriff Bizzell received over 92 percent support of all ballots cast with 53,383 votes. Local bail bondsman David Marshburn was unsuccessful in his write-in campaign for sheriff. 4,334 write-in ballots were received, in unofficial results. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Tom...
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy