ECU-Cincinnati Gameday: Three players to watch

Keaton Mitchell, RB

The East Carolina running back has been the best player on the field for a while now and his explosive runs have put an exclamation point on the Pirates’ run to becoming bowl eligible in consecutive seasons. Mitchell is averaging 107.9 rush yards per game and has rushed for six touchdowns during the three-game winning streak. Mitchell has been able to beat defenders on the edge, while also being able to score touchdowns and break off long runs when running between the tackles. Mitchell, with 863 rushing yards, is the conference’s leading rusher and has nine scores on the ground. He has yet to record a touchdown reception, though he is a valuable piece in the passing game as an option for quarterback Holton Ahlers out of the backfield.

Jeremy Lewis, OLB

The Pirates’ defensive lineman/outside linebacker has been a wrecking ball over the past month. He has consistently found his way into opposing backfields where he has produced 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over the past four games. The increased pass rush has done wonders for the defense as a whole as the takeaways have mounted in recent weeks. Lewis’ 45 tackles are third behind Gerard Stringer (49) and Julius Wood (54). Lewis also has a team-high five quarterback hurries. The junior has been a productive piece to the Pirates’ pass rush, which has helped the defense collect timely takeaways that have changed the tide of games during the team’s three-game winning streak. Look for Lewis’ disruptive tendencies along the line.

Tyler Scott, WR

The Cincinnati receiver has gashed opponents all season long with his breakaway speed. Scott, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior, leads the Bearcats in receiving yards (686) and touchdown receptions (eight). He scored both of Cincinnati’s touchdowns in last week’s win over Navy to snap a three-game stretch without a touchdown and will be a focal point of ECU’s defensive game plan. Scott played in every game last season and has shined in an expanded role this year. He’s got three 100-yard receiving games this season and has scored a touchdown in five games. The Bearcats are a balanced team (300 pass attempts to 276 rushing attempts) so it will be difficult to focus on one player. But the Pirates will make sure they know where Scott lines up on each play to avoid a big play.