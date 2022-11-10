ROUNDUP: Rams football journey continues to 2nd round

Greene Central started off the 2A football playoffs slow but then ran circles around St. Pauls in their 2A opener last Friday night in a resounding 40-8 victory at home against St. Pauls.

Greene Central now treks to Nash Central for the second round on Friday night.

The highlight of the night was actually two highlights, as GC’s Jonathan Willis returned consecutive kickoffs for touchdowns in the third quarter to blow the game open.

The Rams led 20-0 at halftime.

Northeastern 4 Farmville Central 19

The season came to an end for the Jaguars on the road in Elizabeth City in a game that was much tighter in the early going. In fact, it was a 23-19 shootout in the second quarter, but Northeastern outscored Farmville 20-0 the rest of the night.

SOCCER James Kenan 3 Greene Central 2 (OT)

Greene Central saw its run to repeat as 2A East Regional champs come to an end on the road Monday night in an overtime loss to James Kenan.

The Rams trailed 1-0 at the half before a pair of second-half goals from Ariel Nunez in the 48th and 52nd minutes put them in front 2-1.

Eight minutes later the host Tigers leveled the score at two, where it remained after 80 minutes, as the game headed into overtime.

Down a man after a player drew a second yellow card in the first 10-minute overtime period, James Kenan netted the game-winning goal with 65 seconds left.

Greene Central closed out the season with a 19-5 record, while James Kenan will host Manteo in the quarterfinals.

Greene Central 4, NCSSM 1

SNOW HILL — Despite controlling most of the scoring opportunities, Greene Central found itself clinging to a 2-1 lead at the midway portion of the second half last Thursday against North Carolina School of Science and Math.

A pair of late goals then closed things out for the Rams in a 4-1 victory to advance to Round Three of the 2A soccer playoffs.

“Today we played against a very good, well-organized team,” Greene Central head coach Ricardo Arias said. “They’re a very well-coached team, I knew that going in.”

With just under five-and-a-half minutes left in the game, Enrique Lopez’s shot from the top of the box deflected off a Unicorn defender, setting up a corner kick.

Ariel Nunez took the kick from the left corner into the middle of the box, and a Greene Central attacker was taken down inside the box and a penalty kick was granted.

Nunez stepped to the spot, firing a shot low to the right post to beat diving NCSSM goalkeeper Alex Fink to complete the hat trick and put the Rams up 3-1.

In the 78th minute, freshman Miguel Zavala made a run down the right side and into the 18-yard box. Facing a one-on-one with the keeper, Zavala drove a low shot to the near post, and the ball sneaked under a diving Fink and into the back of the net to bring the final score to 4-1.

In the opening half, Greene Central converted the first shot on goal in the 10th minute to take an early lead. Near the top of the box, Lopez connected a pass into the box along the left side with Ezequiel Roman.

The senior then fired a cross from the left side into the center of the box for Nunez. Off a bounce, Nunez volleyed the ball toward the right post and into the net to put the Rams up 1-0 9:14 into the game.

Nunez doubled up in the 24th minute to give the home side a two-goal advantage.

The senior made a run into the box, dribbling his way around a handful of Unicorn defenders before powering a shot off the fingertips of a diving Fink and inside the left post to make it a 2-0 game with 16:40 left in the first half.

The Unicorns nearly cut the deficit to one late in the opening half, but Ayush Subramanian’s free kick drifted just wide of the left post.

In the second half, the teams traded scoring opportunities before the visitors eventually pulled within a goal in the 60th minute.

NCSSM earned a free kick along the right side, as it sent a cross into the center of the box, which was cleared to midfield by a Rams defender. Tres Frisard then drove a high-arching ball back into the box from near midfield, and the ball took a high bounce over Edwards and just under the bar to make it a 2-1 game with 20:21 left to play.

A pair of scoring chances in the 63rd and 70th minutes saw the Unicorns nearly tie the game before Greene Central’s pair of late goals lifted it to the win.

Cross Country 2A State Championships

Nine area runners competed in the NCHSAA cross country championship meets on Saturday in Kernersville.

Of those nine athletes, seven were from Farmville Central, as its entire boys’ team earned a trip to the 2A state meet.

Gavan Hartman led all of the Jaguars runners with a time of 18:29 to finish 54th in the state, while Lucas Causey also posted a top-100 finish in 95th at 19:33.

South Central’s Madison Emery posted the area’s top finish of the weekend in the 3A girls’ championships.

The freshman took 20th in the state after crossing the line with a time of 20:46.

In the boys’ 3A race, fellow Falcon Simon Thomas placed 68th with a final time of 18:23.

TENNIS Rams get swept

SNOW HILL — Greene Central saw another historic season come to an end with a 6-0 loss at the hands of Raleigh Charter in the 2A East Regional final of the dual team tournament Wednesday evening at Lenoir Community College.

The loss marked the second time in as many seasons the Rams bowed out at the hands of Raleigh Charter, as last time it was an 8-1 defeat in the state quarterfinals.

Greene Central was looking to make its first state title appearance since 2012, with its last state championship coming in 2007.

This time out, Greene Central put a much younger lineup on the court after losing three starters in McKinsey Harper, Venancia Miller and Kaylee Hill off last season’s team that went 20-2.

“It is stunning, people forget that we lost three starters out of our top six,” Greene Central head coach Tim Medlin said. “Not only did we lose three starters, but we lost three historic starters. To lose that caliber of winning capacity and replace it with freshmen and sophomores, it’s stunning to go further than that team did last year.”

The Rams had two freshmen and a pair of sophomores on the court in Wednesday’s match.

One of those sophomores, Rylee Greene, was the lone Greene Central player to win a set on the day at No. 2 singles against Krisha Avula.

After dropping the opening set 6-2, Greene found herself on the brink in set two with the score tied at four.

The sophomore then won back-to-back games to take the second set 6-4 and force a tiebreaker set. Avula then used a strong finish to take the final set 10-3 and the victory in a match that lasted an hour and 42 minutes to finish off the sweep.

Ten minutes prior, a win at No. 5 singles clinched the victory for the visitors, as Aubree Smith dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to Ginger Wagner.

In the top singles match, Anna Katherine Medlin suffered a pair of 6-2 set losses against Sarayu Brundavanam.

Shortly after, Greene Central’s Kristen Colie fell 6-1, 6-2 against Keerthi Avula in the No. 3 match to give the Phoenix a 3-0 edge.

No. 4 singles was the next to be decided, as Carlisle Hedrick kept the away side’s winning ways going with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph of Sidney Ramsey.