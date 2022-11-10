ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Prep Spotlight: Farmville Central's Zaiere Evans

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldc3z_0j5a3Pvh00

Zaiere Evans is a senior on the Farmville Central boys’ soccer team who led the team in the regular season with 14 goals.

He helped lead the Jaguars to a 9-5 record and a third-place finish in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.

Evans spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a two-goal performance in a recent 3-1 Senior Night win over North Pitt.

Q: What does the Senior Night win mean to you?

A: It means a lot. We got beat at their place and it just made us feel like we had to win this game. It means a lot to our seniors and a lot to this program. Now we made the playoffs, so it’s big for us.

Q: How did it feel to come up big for your team with a pair of goals?

A: Once I scored the two, I knew we were going to win. I was confident. It boosted the team and just made us play better.

Q: After the two goals, you dropped back to play defense. Is that ever a challenge for you playing both ends of the field in one game?

A: No, I’ve just gotta do whatever helps the team.

Q: Which position is your favorite?

A: I would probably say defense. There is a lot of pressure up top, and as you can see I’m not the best forward, but I try my best.

Q: What is your favorite thing about soccer?

A: I don’t know, I just have a lot of love for it, there’s nothing specific.

Q: How long have you been playing?

A: Probably about eight years now.

Q: Why did you get into the sport?

A: Mainly because of my stepdad. He was a big soccer fan. Just watching the game, seeing the passion the fans had, it just made me want to play.

Q: Who is your favorite team, why?

A: Liverpool. I went to one of their games in Charlotte and ever since then, I’ve been in love with the team.

Q: Who is your favorite Liverpool player and why?

A: (Mohamed) Salah, I just love his game. I like the way he scores goals, his movement off the ball, I just like him.

Q: What is the hardest aspect of the sport for you?

A: The hardest part is the mental part. When you go down, you have to stay mentally tough to be able to get back up. That’s the hardest part.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Area players, coaches participate in football All-Star game

Washington offensive lineman Myles Jackson and Southside defensive lineman Xavier Ham have been chosen to the east roster for the second 252-919 senior all-star football game next month in Greenville. Pam Pack head coach Perry Owens and Southside defensive coordinator Andrea Quinerly will be part of 252 head coach Allen...
HAVELOCK, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Football season ends for county teams

Beaufort County high school football fans will have to wait until August to hear the pads pop and the whistles tweet after Northside and Southside lost in the second round of the 1A playoffs Thursday night. 13th seeded Northside fell, 28-20 at #4 Northampton, while sixth-seeded Southside dropped a 42-34...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

No. 1 seed Tarboro blasts Southeast Halifax in 1A East

Tarboro, N.C. — After a first round bye in the 1A football state playoffs, (1) Tarboro defeated (17) Southeast Halifax 48-0 in the second round on Thursday evening. The Vikings got the scoring started early. On the first play of the game, Mason Satterfield broke a 48-yard run to setup a two-yard touchdown run by Trevon White, giving Tarboro a 6-0 lead. Four minutes later, White broke a 60-yard run down to the 1-yard line and Satterfield scored on the next play. The two-point conversion was good and Tarboro led 14-0.
TARBORO, NC
heidibillottofood.com

The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail

Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Zoom interview with an army veteran out of greenville

Nov. 11th is Veteran's Day and WNCT celebrates it by sitting down with a local army veteran. Christopher Muck, a resident of Greenville N.C. joined a Zoom call for an interview with WNCT. Zoom interview with an army veteran out of greenville. Nov. 11th is Veteran's Day and WNCT celebrates...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Nash County man’s pharmacy trip led to $100,000 Powerball win

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A tip from a Walmart employee convinced Michael Buck of Rocky Mount to try his luck in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. It resulted in him winning a $100,000 prize. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Buck said about winning. “I told […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Tropical Depression Nicole: AM Update (11/11/22)

This morning’s update from the National Weather Service included a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County, and made minor changes to the forecasted impacts for our area. These changes have been highlighted below. Rain chances will continue through 4am Saturday, with most areas expected to receive another ¼ to ½...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU students search in Bertie County for clues to forgotten fishery

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Over the course of two days, East Carolina University graduate students in the Program in Maritime Studies searched for clues to a forgotten fishery within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. Eight students and four instructors ran a shallow water skiff towing a side scan sonar and magnetometer in the hope of […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC

Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Painted Peacock owner receives chamber of commerce leadership award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a painting business has been recognized for her leadership. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has awarded Susan Bucci their 2021 Small Business Leader of the Year recognition. Bucci owns Painted Peacock Company which houses both Painted Peacock Paint Your Own Pottery Studio...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man shot multiple times in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
430
Followers
730
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy