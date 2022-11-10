Prep Spotlight: Farmville Central's Zaiere Evans

Zaiere Evans is a senior on the Farmville Central boys’ soccer team who led the team in the regular season with 14 goals.

He helped lead the Jaguars to a 9-5 record and a third-place finish in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.

Evans spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a two-goal performance in a recent 3-1 Senior Night win over North Pitt.

Q: What does the Senior Night win mean to you?

A: It means a lot. We got beat at their place and it just made us feel like we had to win this game. It means a lot to our seniors and a lot to this program. Now we made the playoffs, so it’s big for us.

Q: How did it feel to come up big for your team with a pair of goals?

A: Once I scored the two, I knew we were going to win. I was confident. It boosted the team and just made us play better.

Q: After the two goals, you dropped back to play defense. Is that ever a challenge for you playing both ends of the field in one game?

A: No, I’ve just gotta do whatever helps the team.

Q: Which position is your favorite?

A: I would probably say defense. There is a lot of pressure up top, and as you can see I’m not the best forward, but I try my best.

Q: What is your favorite thing about soccer?

A: I don’t know, I just have a lot of love for it, there’s nothing specific.

Q: How long have you been playing?

A: Probably about eight years now.

Q: Why did you get into the sport?

A: Mainly because of my stepdad. He was a big soccer fan. Just watching the game, seeing the passion the fans had, it just made me want to play.

Q: Who is your favorite team, why?

A: Liverpool. I went to one of their games in Charlotte and ever since then, I’ve been in love with the team.

Q: Who is your favorite Liverpool player and why?

A: (Mohamed) Salah, I just love his game. I like the way he scores goals, his movement off the ball, I just like him.

Q: What is the hardest aspect of the sport for you?

A: The hardest part is the mental part. When you go down, you have to stay mentally tough to be able to get back up. That’s the hardest part.