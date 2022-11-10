Mitchell Oakley: Let’s hope red light cameras have met their demise

I have never been fond of red light cameras. Although the courts have protected their use as a replacement for being faced by an accuser, I am still trying to figure out how the camera can testify.

Although some believe I am being facetious, I contend that a photograph of a license plate and the vehicle it is on along with a police officer who looks at the film does not meet the burden of proof about who is driving that vehicle. But, I’m not a lawyer or a judge. Of course, those using the cameras do not care who is driving. The vehicle’s owner will get the ticket even if they aren’t driving. Tell me that is fair.

When I read two stories recently that the City of Greenville was going to “wind down” the red light camera program on Nov. 15, I was immediately intrigued. Why?

Simple. The North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled that the Pitt County Schools is not getting the money it is supposed to get per a previous court ruling. That ruling indicated that expenses from the fines could not exceed 10 percent. In the present case, the expenses are about 28 percent.

Greenville appealed to the North Carolina Supreme Court, but that court has not indicated it will hear the case. Greenville officials said they will continue their appeal even though a 5-1 vote ended the program Monday night.

I wrote a column on May 11, 2016, prior to the installation of the cameras suggesting the Pitt County Board of Education mind its own business. My reasoning was simple. The school board has no business being involved in Greenville’s policing efforts. None!

However, the lure of money was just too much for the school board to turn down. So, they participated in an effort to usurp the state Constitution and a previous court ruling by a special bill submitted to the NC General Assembly.

Part of my column follows in italics, especially that which relates to the amount of money the school system should expect by law:

On Monday of last week, following a public hearing, the Pitt County Board of Education adopted a resolution supporting the city of Greenville’s efforts to go the state legislature to seek local legislation that will enable the city to install red light cameras, with the costs to be paid from the proceeds of fines accessed against violators.

Now the matter will go to the state legislature where a local bill will be submitted for passage that would give the school board and city of Greenville the authority to enter into an interlocal agreement whereby the red light program would be paid for.

The local school board cited the city of Fayetteville as one of the few cities in North Carolina teaming up with a school board. Why? According to wral.com, on July 24, 2014, Fayetteville let its red light camera program lapse because the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled in 2007 that cities could keep only 10 percent of the collections with 90 percent going to the school board, apparently not enough cash to pay for the program. The city of Greenville also let its previous redlight program lapse for similar reasons. According to the story on WRAL.com, the local bill allowed Fayetteville and the school system to manage a joint contract, thereby “… getting around the constitutional quandary.”

Therein lies a major issue in my opinion. Why should laws be made to subvert the meaning of the state Constitution? I could understand submitting a Constitutional Amendment before the voters of the state to change the Constitution, but for the legislature to develop local legislation to circumvent the Constitution doesn’t seem kosher to me, nor is it fair. Yet not a single school board member voting for the resolution seems concerned that the Constitution is being usurped.

Obviously, the school board is looking at this issue from the perspective of money. It’s sad to say that any mention of collecting money from the pocketbooks of citizens sends an excited chill down the spine of elected officials. But, money, alone won’t solve education’s woes.

Let’s hope the red light program is sidelined permanently this time. If it is stopped, it will also be interesting to see what will happen to the money that has already been collected. That may be a story for another day.