Kindness is everything

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

Sometimes I wish that I could be more like Jesus. The compassion that he had, the love that he had for mankind, and he was very kind. Now, it is easy to be kind to people that are good, but what about the people that don’t like you, or those you don’t know?

I remember a time when I stopped at a store to get gas. I noticed someone sitting on the outside. They appeared to be homeless. Without even hesitating, I went into my wallet and gave him $8. I went in the store to pay for my gas and asked the clerk about the man outside. She told me that he is a nice guy, and he is homeless. She said that he didn’t bother anyone. Immediately, the Holy Spirit touched my heart. Upon leaving the store, I reached in my wallet and gave the man 20 more dollars. I told him that God loved him.

I know what some of you all are thinking. Man, you crazy! He probably was on drugs. Remember, I said the Holy Spirit touched my heart. It was none of my concern whether he was on drugs or not. The love of God ushered me to show him kindness. Sadly, a lot of the people calling me crazy would be church folk.

Some of the kindest people I know don’t even know Jesus. When is the last time you told your spouse or a friend that you appreciate them? It could be something as simple as a kind compliment.

Now, there are also those that don’t know how to receive kindness. Here is an example. A man tells his wife: you look so wonderful today. She replies to him: what do you want? Everyone that shows kindness doesn’t have to want something.

We must understand that kindness really makes a difference in people’s lives. Some people stayed out of prison because someone was kind to them. Some are even alive today because of kindness. It can really change the world, but the church must change first.

The Bible declares: “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” Ephesians 4: 32.

I know a lot of you are very kind. What about those of you who are not? Don’t you know kindness can save your marriage? It can even give a dying person the desire to live. Most of all, it will make God smile. Let us all practice kindness today. God bless!

227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

