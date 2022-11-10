ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Football: Rampants, Rams, Saints enter Round 2

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Standard
 3 days ago

One week of high school football playoff action saw the area’s contingent cut in half, as only three teams remain heading into the second round of play.

J.H. Rose and Greene Central are set for NCHSAA second-round games, while John Paul II is in action in the NCISAA semifinals.

All three games were scheduled for Friday but have been moved to tonight due to the projected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Here is a closer look at each game:

No. 14 J.H. Rose at No. 3 Seventy-First

For the second time in as many seasons the Rampants and Falcons will meet in the 3A playoffs.

This time, J.H. Rose (8-3) will travel to Fayetteville for the second round clash tonight at 7:30.

The Rampants topped Seventy-First 20-14 at home in the third round last season on their way to a state runner-up finish.

Seventy-First comes into the matchup undefeated at 11-0, and it has won its last four games by a combined 216-13, including back-to-back shutouts.

Mirroring offenses will go head-to-head in tonight’s game, as J.H. Rose’s air raid will face off against the Falcons’ ground-and-pound approach.

Will Taylor is fresh off a season-high 285 yards in a Round One win, as the senior has 2,305 yards and 25 passing touchdowns on the year.

Seventy-First has a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in junior Anthony Quinn Jr. and senior Jayden Shotwell.

Quinn Jr. has run for over 100 yards in all 11 of the Falcons’ games, as he sits at 1,737 yards and 23 touchdowns, while Shotwell has rushed for 12 scores behind 1,070 yards.

The duo combined for 228 yards in last season’s one-score loss to the Rampants.

The teams have one opponent in common this season in Cape Fear, a United 8 Conference foe of the Seventy-First. J.H. Rose defeated the Colts 44-24, while the Falcons secured a 29-13 win over Cape Fear on Sept. 30.

No. 13 Greene Central at No. 4 Nash Central

Greene Central heads to Rocky Mount for a 2A second-round matchup with Nash Central at 7 p.m.

The Rams will be looking to shut down a Bulldogs’ ground game for the second time in as many weeks. Last week in its opener, Greene Central held a potent St. Pauls’ rushing attack to only 103 yards in a 40-8 triumph.

Nash Central comes in winners of four in a row, including a dominant 61-12 win over North Johnston in its playoff opener.

In last week’s game, Nash Central had five different players rush for at least one touchdown. It has nine players with one or more rushing scores on the year.

Jarvis Jones leads that group with ten scores, as the junior has a team-high 802 yards on the ground.

Greene Central brings a much more balanced offensive approach into the matchup, as it was aided by the return of running back Justice Debro from injury last week.

Debro ran for 129 yards and three scores in his return, and he has 626 yards and eight touchdowns this year in seven games played.

Jamari Coppage filled in the role in his absence, as the senior has ran for 1,106 yards and 15 touchdowns for the season.

In the passing game, Wilkes Thomas has also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,144 yards through the air and 13 touchdowns.

No. 3 Rocky Mount Academy at No. 2 John Paul II

John Paul II will host the Eagles in a rematch from the regular season in the semifinals of the NCISAA 8-man playoffs.

In Week 5, the Saints defeated Rocky Mount Academy 48-24 as part of their 9-0 start to the season.

The last meeting saw JP2 star running back Rion Roseborough rush for his second-highest yardage of the season, totaling 279 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

For the season, the senior has 37 rushing scores behind 2,100 yards, averaging 190.9 per game.

Dual-threat quarterback Wells Hutson leads RMA with 1,340 yards and 15 scores through the air to go along with 350 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

In his last trip to Greenville, Hutson struggled in the passing game, going 4-for-15 and throwing a pair of interceptions, but he was able to rush for 104 yards and two scores.

The Saints will be looking to make their third consecutive appearance in the title game.

The Standard

