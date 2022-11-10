Ayden … Way Back When

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am very happy that Charles L. Becton, a 1962 graduate of South Ayden High School, is a guest columnist this month. Thank you, Becton.

Teachers at South Ayden School were no less caring or dedicated than teachers at Ayden High School, but South Ayden teachers had an additional burden. They, like their students, daily experienced the searing sting of stiff, stifling and omnipresent apartheid-like racial prejudice. They, therefore, had to be producers, sculptors and directors who encouraged black students to achieve, impelled them to excel, and thrust them into leadership positions.

Our teachers came from far and near not simply to teach, but also to mentor, educate and motivate. They led us past the deprivations of state-imposed “separate and [un] equal” educational funding and services. And, with dedication to principle and commitment to human purpose, they inspired us — rural eastern North Carolina black youth — to be all we could be.

They knew that finishing South Ayden School was a journey, not a destination. They knew Plutarch, the Greek biographer, was right when he said: “A mind is a fire to be kindled, not a vessel to be filled.” Their “value-laden” messages were clear — get up early; work hard; think for yourself; never stop learning; be committed; care for others; and respect the truth.

Our teachers taught us that an opportunity for excellence lies in doing ordinary things extraordinarily well; that we should never give less than our best; that we should be thermostats that control our environment, not thermometers that simply record what’s going on; and that we should treat every kick as a boost and every obstacle as a stepping stone to success.

They taught us about ESPN — not the Sports Network — but about “Education, Service and Professionalism Now. Now, and always.

They taught us about the ACC — not the Atlantic Coast Conference — but about being “Aware” so that we can make “Choices” and then make necessary “Changes.”

They told us that we should leave the campground better than we found it.

They taught us that we should thunder and rage for justice and that we should spread our wings like eagles. They made us believe we could fly. And, thanks to them, we have soared.

